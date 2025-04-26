Beyond the Gates weekly preview sees Leslie’s latest scheme, anniversary party drama, and Ashley and Derek’s living challenges

Beyond the Gates is prepping for a week of schemes gone awry, strained relationships, and family drama. Fans will see Naomi fight against impossible odds as she tries to connect with a beleaguered new client.

Beyond the Gates' weekly preview shows that Ashley and Derek will feel the pressure of their new living situation as their relationship starts to fall apart. Meanwhile, Leslie will set the stage for implementing another ruthless scheme against the Duprees, her never-ending crusade for revenge unrelenting.

The week is broken up in the middle by UEFA Champions League action, but the drama picks up again with Ted and Nicole's anniversary party. What starts as a celebration will quickly turn into chaos as Kat gets closer to uncovering a massive conspiracy.

Eva will make a final attempt to rein in her mother's self-destructive tendencies, while Bill's complicity in Ted's plan might get outed. By the week's end, things will have come to a head, and the Richardson and Dupree families will be left in shock.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and contains spoilers for Beyond the Gates

Naomi struggles with assisting an uncooperative client on Beyond the Gates

On Monday, Naomi will be having one of her most difficult professional challenges to date. She will attempt to help a homeless woman who continues to be combative and wary of all those around her.

Naomi, ever eager to help those in need, will try to get past the woman's defenses, but they will not turn out as expected. The situation might place Naomi in actual harm, particularly as the woman's unstable nature causes tension in each interaction.

Jacob will be near at hand, observing the situation and probably prepared to intervene if need be. With Naomi already juggling demands from her family and her continued care of Anita, this assignment will push both her patience and limits as a social worker to their limits.

Ashley and Derek experience growing pains in their new home on Beyond the Gates

Also beginning on Monday, Ashley and Derek's move-in will put them at odds in ways they never expected. Sharing a living space will be much more complicated than they thought, as the harsh realities of living in close quarters will surface their habits, irritations, and quirks.

Ashley's tiny studio apartment will become more of a pressure cooker than a love nest, with their contrasting habits, expectations, and communication styles brought to the forefront.

During the week, they will experience slight annoyances that build into stronger doubts about their compatibility. On Friday, they will realize that living together has revealed such basic differences that if they are not addressed, they can endanger the future of their relationship.

Leslie targets the Duprees with a new approach on Beyond the Gates

Leslie will continue the week's campaign of anarchy, plotting her next move against the Dupree family. Basking in the glory of the success of her last hoax, where she impersonated "Sherry" to discombobulate Nicole, Leslie will now carry this success over with an even more aggressive onslaught.

She will establish a new identity and devise new methods of infiltrating and dismantling Dupree's life. Her vendetta against the family is personal and deeply rooted, and nothing will be off-limits as she sharpens her plan.

With a new scheme ready to set in motion, Leslie will try to take her victims by surprise at a time when they least expect it, setting the stage for maximum devastation as the week wears on.

An anniversary party becomes a night of revelations on Beyond the Gates

After preemption on Tuesday and Wednesday, the drama picks up on Thursday as Ted and Nicole's anniversary party quickly turns tense.

Eva will find it difficult to keep her increasingly volatile mother in check, aware that the slightest misstep will cause embarrassment in the presence of the public. At the same time, Kat will move closer to uncovering a conspiracy about Ted, a secret that can destroy reputations and relationships if it gets out.

Friday night's episode of Beyond the Gates will pick up after the party. Ashley and Derek's tension will continue to simmer as they grapple with the messy reality of living together.

Meanwhile, Bill gets caught in the middle as the lie he participated in threatens to blow in his face. With secrets on the verge of exploding and bonds on the verge of shattering, the anniversary party will be one that no Dupree or Richardson family member will ever forget.

Fans can watch Beyond the Gates on CBS.

