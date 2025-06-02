Beyond The Gates recap (June 2, 2025): Anita and Sharon's reunion does not end well, while Eva traps Leslie Thomas

Created by Michele Val Jean, CBS Network's Beyond The Gates premiered on February 24, 2025. The show is set in the fictional Fairmont Crest Estates and focuses on the affluent Dupree family members. Beyond The Gates revolves around themes of business rivalries, romantic relationships, family drama, feuds, and scandals.

In the June 2, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, things escalated in Fairmont Crest Estates. Anita Dupree and her former bandmate from the girl group Articulettes, Sharon, did not end well. Nicole Richardson considered forgiving her husband, Ted Richardson, for cheating on her with Leslie Thomas, while Eva's plan to trap Leslie succeeded.

Everything that happened on the June 2, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates

In the June 2, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, Sharon visited the Dupree mansion and met with Anita Dupree and her husband, Vernon Dupree. Anita asked Sharon to be open and honest about her past grievances against her, and Sharon did not hold back anything. She said that she had also received several offers to go solo in the music industry but had turned them all down to stay with their band, the Articulettes.

Sharon spoke about how loyal she was to both Anita and Tracy. She revealed that the minute Anita got a chance to pursue her solo music career, she quit the band and left the girls behind. Sharon also accused Dante and Anita of spreading rumors that Sharon had a drug and alcohol problem, all in the name of trying to reduce the competition, but Anita denied any involvement.

Sharon finally asked Anita about whether Vernon knew exactly how the band had broken up. Anita confessed that she had been keeping secrets from him about her past and had only told him that the situation was complicated. Sharon threatened Anita that she would make details about Anita's life public, especially to Vernon, and stormed out of the mansion.

At Orphey Gene's, Katherine Kat Richardson and Mona spent time discussing Kat's investigation against Leslie Thomas, and unexpectedly ran into Leslie there. Kat showed her a leather jacket and asked her whether it was hers, however, Leslie smartly dodged the question. On her way out of the bar, Leslie ran into Nicole Richardson.

Nicole warned Leslie that everyone was slowly finding out about her involvement in running Laura Peterson off the road and being the one who had caused her accident. However, Leslie laughed it off. Kat went over to the police station and met Jacob Hawthorne.

She handed over the jacket to him, but the problem was that Kat's fingerprints and DNA were all over the piece of evidence that she was trying to submit.

Leslie also went over to the station and requested a restraining order against Kat. At the Fairmont Crest Country Club, Martin Richardson met with Chelsea Hamilton. She proposed the idea of his daughter, Samantha Richardson, entering the modeling world as the face of her new purse line.

Martin did not seem too excited about the idea, and the two of them discussed Hayley Lawson Hamilton's pregnancy instead. Martin met his father Ted for lunch and admitted that he wished he had dealt with him with a little more care. Ted thanked him for his forgiveness.

Fans can watch Beyond The Gates on CBS and Paramount+.

