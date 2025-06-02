What role does Jasmine Burke play on Beyond the Gates? Character details explored

The American actress Jasmine Burke portrays the character of June in the daytime soap opera Beyond the Gates. The character first appeared in the episode that aired on April 25, 2025, of the soap opera. June is introduced as a homeless individual who is struggling to find herself; her past is marked with struggles and personal challenges.

Beyond the Gates is a CBS daytime soap opera that premiered on February 24, 2025. Set in Fairmont Crest, the series follows the powerful Dupree family across generations. This daytime soap opera blends classic soap elements like secrets, scandals, and romance with fresh perspectives on Black excellence and family legacy.

Here's everything to know about the character of June from Beyond the Gates

June is a fictional character in the daytime soap opera Beyond the Gates. The character was introduced as a troubled character with a challenging past. In her first appearance on the soap opera, she was brought to the police station, where she was charged with second-degree assault for striking a social worker. At the station, she accused the police of brutality, which led to chaos at the station, which was later controlled by Officer Jacob.

Jacob discussed this case with Naomi, who was hesitant to take over the case and represent her. However, when Jacob told her the severity of her case, she decided to take the case. Later, when June found out she was getting Naomi as a lawyer, she immediately declined the offer as she couldn't afford it. But Jacob conveyed that they would not be charging her a dime.

Displaced June lived under the overpass in the Tent City. Due to her living conditions, she caught pneumonia and is hospitalized. Further, Naomi tries to find her a shelter; however, she gets her settled at a motel in the meantime.

In the current scenario, Jacob talks to Nicole about June and believes she has some memory issues. Nicole agrees to take a look at her case and talk to June as a professional.

During a conversation between Nicole and June, June reveals her real name is Jessica Griffin, and she has a daughter named Bonnie. She also reveals her ex-husband Duncan, who died but returned from the grave, which reminded Nicole of the plot of the soap opera As the World Turns.

Here's a glance at the life of actress Jasmine Burke from Beyond the Gates

Jasmine Burke is an American actress, filmmaker, singer, and author who was born in Atlanta, Georgia, on August 13, 1983. She graduated from Kennesaw State University and Harvard University on a full scholarship. However, since childhood, she has had an interest in acting, as she grew up performing at the musical theater of her hometown.

She is best known for her role as as Dr. Christie Johnson in the soap opera Saints & Sinners (2016–2022) and as Detective Candice in the crime drama series Double Cross (2020).

Apart from acting, Jasmine has also written, directed, and served as the executive producer of her first film, Lucky Lotto. The film received critical acclaim and won an award at the Women in Film and Television International Short Film Showcase in 2010.

Apart from portraying the character of June in Beyond the Gates, the actress has been a part of several other projects, like The Vampire Diaries, Tyler Perry's Meet the Browns, Army Wives, and many more.

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episodes of Beyond the Gates on the CBS Network and Paramount+.

