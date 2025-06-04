The Bold and the Beautiful recap (June 4, 2025): Luna buys a gun, keeping Steffy in mind, while Ridge warns Electra against Luna

The Bold and the Beautiful June 4, 2025, episode saw things take a dramatic turn in Los Angeles. Luna Nozawa bought a gun, possibly to use on Steffy Forrester in the future. Meanwhile, Ridge Forrester warned Electra Forrester not to confront or anger Luna. He told her that since Luna had proven herself capable of murder, she could do worse things to Electra and her partner, Will Spencer.

John "Finn" Finnegan kicked Luna out of the cliff house and warned her to leave town, or the consequences would end up being grave for her. Luna was deeply hurt by Finn's threat.

Meanwhile, Deacon Sharpe spent time talking to his wife, Sheila Sharpe, and found out some shocking news. Sheila shared with Deacon that Luna had threatened to harm Steffy for coming between her and her potential relationship with her biological father, Finn.

Everything that happened on the June 4, 2025, episode of The Bold and The Beautiful

In the June 4 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, at the cliff house, John "Finn" Finnegan, Luna Nozawa, and Steffy Forrester had a heated conversation. Luna pleaded with Finn not to make her walk away from him, her biological father, but Steffy interjected and said that these were the consequences of her past actions.

Luna asked Finn not to let Steffy come between them and create distance, but Finn said that it had nothing to do with his wife. He told her that it was because of who Luna was as a person, as well as her past actions. He shared that it would be impossible for him to accept a murderer and a kidnapper as a daughter.

Luna argued that Finn would have eventually given in to the ties of flesh and blood, but he disagreed. He reiterated that he would never have wanted anything to do with her. Finn said he wished that he had been there during her childhood to raise her in a different manner so that she would have turned out to be a better person.

On The Bold and The Beautiful, both Steffy and Finn asked Luna to leave Los Angeles, but she stood firm. Before leaving the cliff house, she whispered under her breath that she would be back to exact revenge on Steffy. Luna then went over to an apartment and procured a gun from an unknown man. In exchange, she gave him an envelope full of cash. She fiddled with the gun, thinking of Steffy.

In addition to these developments on The Bold and the Beautiful, Deacon Sharpe and Sheila Sharpe had an honest conversation regarding Sheila's granddaughter, Luna. Deacon said that he had thought Sheila running into Luna was a coincidence, but Sheila denied it, saying that she had taken pity on her granddaughter and wanted to be supportive. However, she later realized that it was a mistake.

Sheila admitted that Luna had been planning a revenge scheme on Steffy since, in Luna's mind, Steffy was the one responsible for Luna's lack of a relationship with Finn. Sheila lamented that she should have made sure Luna left town early.

Elsewhere on The Bold and the Beautiful, Ridge Forrester met up with Electra Forrester and Will Spencer at the Forrester Creations office. Ridge commended Electra on her courage but also warned her against Luna's vicious nature and her habit of trying to harm others.

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on the CBS Network and Paramount+.

