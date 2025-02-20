Days Of Our Lives recap (February 20, 2025): Ava's rescue, Javi's news to Jada, and Belle's trap for EJ

NBC's Days Of Our Lives aired on American daytime television on November 8, 1965, and was created by Betty and Ted Corday. The show is set in the fictional city of Salem and has kept fans engaged with its captivating storylines for many decades.

Days Of Our Lives centers around the lives of the Brady, Horton, DiMera, and Kiriakis families and focuses on themes of business rivalries, romance, family drama, and scandals.

The February 20, 2025, episode of Days Of Our Lives shed light on many ongoing storylines. The episode showed Belle having second thoughts about EJ DiMera's persona, Kristen's mother convinced her why she was forced to keep Ava Vitali captive, and Javi shared something important with Jada Hunter regarding faux Rafe, who was Arnold Feniger in disguise.

Everything that happened on the February 20, 2025, episode of Days Of Our Lives

In the February 20, 2025, episode of Days Of Our Lives, Leo Stark pondered over his prospects after he was let go from his job as the writer for Body & Soul since it moved its entire cast, crew, and production to Los Angeles. The only thing he felt sure about was his deepening bond and relationship with Javi Hernandez.

In the episode, Javi Hernandez finally confessed to Jada Hunter about faux Rafe's misdeeds before their wedding night. He had walked in on Rafe being intimate with the stripper called Savannah and had kept the news from Jada because he did not want her to feel hurt. However, with Rafe's actions getting more questionable, he opened up to Jada and told her about what had happened.

Jada Hunter seemed to be extremely hurt and heartbroken by the news and was shown suffering from a nightmare as well. Meanwhile, on Days Of Our Lives, Belle tries to set up a trap for EJ DiMera to make sure that his intentions with her and about getting the job as the District Attorney were fair and just.

She surprised him by telling him that she overheard him speaking in his sleep regarding Jada Hunter and him trying to set her up for danger. EJ assured her that it was not the case and Belle told him that while she believed him, something was extremely fishy. EJ tried to reassure her by telling her that he truly loved her and that their relationship was not a casual fling for him.

Kristen's mother Rachel convinced her daughter that the reason why they had to continue to hold Ava hostage was because if she were able to escape, it would implicate young Rachel and she would have to face the consequences of her actions. Rachel's intentions behind getting Ava kidnapped were trying to get her estranged parents back together.

Kristen came up with a new scheme with EJ DiMera regarding their hostages Rafe Hernandez and Ava Vitali. She was about to suggest a foolproof plan to make sure that both Rafe and Ava were sent far away but was interrupted by Brady coming in to tell her that Child Protection Services intended to speak to her regarding Rachel's erstwhile sudden disappearance.

At the end of the episode of Days Of Our Lives, Steve and Brady figured out the address that Ava had given Rachel, and both of them headed towards Aremid. They opened the door and Brady finally untied Ava who was tied to a chair.

Fans can watch Days Of Our Lives on Peacock.

