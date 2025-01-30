Days Of Our Lives recap (January 30, 2025): The real Rafe escapes captivity while Jada senses that something is off

NBC's Days Of Our Lives, aired on American television on November 8, 1965, has entertained with its captivating storylines and character arcs for decades. The show was created by Betty and Ted Corday and is set in the fictional city of Salem. Days Of Our Lives mainly focuses on the happenings and dramatic events in the lives of the members of the Brady, Horton, DiMera, and Kiriakis families and has won numerous Daytime Emmy Awards.

The January 30, 2025, episode of Days Of Our Lives provided some insight into the ongoing dramatic storylines. The real Rafe Hernandez had been abducted and held captive by EJ DiMera. In the January 30 episode, he was finally able to free himself but the question remained whether he would be able to reach Jada and faux Rafe's wedding on time or not.

Leo Stark opened up to Marlena, his close friend and confidante, regarding some of his recent actions, in hopes that opening up would make him feel seen and heard.

Everything that happened on the January 30, 2025, episode of Days Of Our Lives

In the January 30, 2025, episode of Days Of Our Lives, EJ DiMera deliberately made it a point to taunt and cause further emotional turmoil to Rafe Hernandez whom he was holding captive in the DiMera tunnels, while Arnold Feniger, the faux Rafe in disguise, was all set to marry Jada Hunter.

EJ DiMera visited a tied-up Rafe and gave him a birthday hat and a muffin to celebrate. He told Rafe things regarding Jada and faux Rafe's wedding which made his blood boil. EJ made it a point to rub in details and said that Jada and Arnold Feniger would not go on a honeymoon together.

Instead, EJ would make arrangements so that Jada would be ousted as a corrupt cop and detective and her whole life would fall apart. EJ's master plan on Days Of Our Lives extended to him telling Rafe that this would lead to Paulina hiring Arnold as the police commissioner and EJ as the District Attorney.

In a fit of rage, Rafe overpowered EJ and managed to free himself from his captivity. In the upcoming episodes, the soap will reveal whether he made it to the wedding on time.

Meanwhile, Jada Hunter opened up to Stephanie regarding faux Rafe not acting himself lately and Stephanie assured her that the both of them were having cold feet right at the cusp of their wedding and everything was alright. Stephanie reminisced about Jada's first marriage to Everett, who had a disassociative identity disorder, and vouched that this wedding would be different for her.

On Days Of Our Lives, at the bachelor and bachelorette parties recently, several things went haywire. Arnold Feniger lied to Jada Hunter about his superstitious belief of not wanting to see her before their wedding day and instead took Savannah, the stripper, to Salem Inn and got intimate with her.

In the recent episode, Javi Hernandez, Rafe's cousin, found out that Rafe, who in reality was Arnold, had slept with Savannah and got extremely angry. In the upcoming episodes, the plot will reveal whether he spilled this secret or not.

Fans and interested viewers can watch Days Of Our Lives by streaming episodes on Peacock.

