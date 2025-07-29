Days of Our Lives recap (July 29, 2025): Belle and EJ clash in court while Roman confesses to hiding the gun

In the recent episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives aired on July 29, 2025, Belle and EJ gave opening statements and Belle claimed Johnny planned to shoot his father, while EJ argued there was no real evidence.Outside court, Roman struggled with having to testify against Johnny. Chad and Jada both shared key details from the night of the shooting. Stephanie and Chad talked about letting go of the past, while Jada questioned a strange package Stephanie received.Later, Roman took the stand and admitted he thought Johnny might be the shooter. He even found the gun and hid it. EJ then shocked everyone by hinting that Roman himself could be the one who pulled the trigger. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDays of Our Lives recap for the episode aired on Tuesday, July 29, 2025Roman and Kate’s moment of truthThe episode of Days of Our Lives began with Roman telling Kate he was worried about testifying against Johnny. Kate comforted him and said they’d get through it together. She put on an apron to help at the pub, showing her support.Later, Philip stopped by and said he enjoyed One Stormy Night, guessing Stephanie wrote it. Kate didn’t confirm it, but Philip was sure based on the details. He was worried the book revealed too much. Kate refused to say more but promised to protect Stephanie, thinking of her own past mistakes.Jada advises Stephanie amid growing suspicionsAt the apartment on Days of Our Lives, Stephanie left a message for EJ, which made Jada question her decision to work with him. Stephanie admitted she had doubts but needed the job. Jada didn’t like it, especially when a strange package arrived. Stephanie thought it was from an ex and threw it away. Jada warned her not to ignore it, but Stephanie didn’t want to deal with the past.Belle and EJ kick off the courtroom battleIn the square on Days of Our Lives, Chad saw EJ, who told him to stay calm before testifying. At the courthouse, Belle told Johnny she believed in him, then exchanged tense words with EJ as the trial started. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBelle told the jury Johnny tried to kill EJ and said the DiMeras would do anything to protect their name. EJ argued there was no real proof and said the DA was targeting their family.Chad and Jada take the standChad was the first witness. He talked about the night of the shooting and said Johnny and EJ had a rough relationship. Belle got him to admit Johnny once said he didn’t care if EJ lived or died. EJ argued there was no proof Johnny was at the scene.Jada testified next and confirmed Roman turned in the gun. Belle brought up Johnny’s possible motive, but EJ pushed back. He made Jada admit she had once said she wished EJ was dead, making her look suspicious instead. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRoman’s shocking confessionRoman’s testimony on Days of Our Lives changed the mood in court. He said his gun went missing soon after Johnny found out about it. He later found it in a planter at the DiMera mansion, wiped it clean, and put it back, afraid Johnny might have used it.Johnny looked crushed. EJ then turned things around, saying Roman also had motive and the chance to shoot him. He hinted Roman could be the shooter. Belle quickly objected, and EJ took it back, but the doubt was already there.Stephanie confronts her pastAfter court on Days of Our Lives, Chad and Stephanie talked. Chad felt uneasy about testifying and warned her about working with EJ. Stephanie said she could handle it and that things with Alex were good. She felt ready to move on from the past.Later, she pulled the package from the trash. It was just a tote bag she had ordered. When Jada asked why she was so worried, Stephanie admitted her book was based on real events she hadn’t fully dealt with.Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock