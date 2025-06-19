Days of Our Lives recap (June 19, 2025): EJ says goodbye as Johnny struggles with letting go

On the Days of Our Lives episode aired on June 19, 2025, Father’s Day stirs up strong emotions across Salem. EJ receives a card from Sydney but is haunted by memories of Johnny pointing a gun at him. Johnny, meanwhile, shares a bittersweet moment with Chanel before learning that EJ plans to set him free.

Chanel secretly visits the hospital for a post-cancer checkup and discusses her desire to try for another baby, though Sarah advises her to wait. At the hospital, Xander demands shared custody from Sarah and pressures Philip to maintain a lie about his assault.

Marlena, overwhelmed with grief over John’s death, shows worrying signs, prompting concern from Belle. After some soul-searching, Belle admits her love to EJ, and the two share a heartfelt moment. At the station, Rafe and Jada revisit old dynamics while investigating EJ’s shooting, setting the stage for shifting alliances ahead on Days of Our Lives.

Johnny and EJ confront the past

On today's Days of Our Lives, EJ opens a Father’s Day card from Sydney but is quickly overcome by memories of Johnny pointing a gun at him. At home, Johnny finds a gift from Chanel, who explains it was meant to be his first Father’s Day present. Later, EJ visits Johnny to apologize, not just for the past but for trying to force forgiveness.

He tells Johnny he will back off if that is what he needs. Johnny, still grieving John’s death, admits he does not want to lose anyone else. Though conflicted, he acknowledges EJ's efforts and their importance in his life, agreeing to take time to decide what’s next.

Chanel hides her health concerns

Chanel visits the hospital for a follow-up after her cancer surgery and keeps it from Johnny and Paulina to avoid worrying them. She asks Sarah about trying for another baby, but Sarah advises waiting, explaining that pregnancy could interfere with detecting recurrence.

Chanel accepts the news but is unsure Johnny is ready for fatherhood anyway. She later shares her thoughts with Paulina and expresses relief that Johnny is starting to distance himself from EJ. Her concern is clear as she tries to balance her health, her hopes for a family, and her husband’s emotional struggles.

Tension between Xander, Sarah, and Philip

Xander confronts Sarah in a hospital room to demand shared custody of their daughter on Thursday's Days of Our Lives. Sarah refuses, and Xander storms out, warning that they will do things the hard way. Belle visits Philip, trying to get the truth about his attack. He continues to claim a stranger assaulted him, but Belle does not believe it and fears for his safety.

She also tells Philip about John’s death, and he expresses guilt for John’s presence at the meth lab. Later, Xander visits Philip and reminds him of the stakes. If their relationship fails, they could both lose everything. They exchange apologies, but secrecy between them lingers.

Marlena’s grief and Belle’s confession

At home, Marlena is overcome by grief after discovering wilting flowers. She breaks down while holding John’s cap and tries to steady herself emotionally. Belle arrives, finds her mother distraught, and comforts her. During their conversation, Belle admits she is having second thoughts about EJ.

Marlena encourages her to follow her heart. After Belle leaves, Marlena grows faint and leaves a message for Sarah, hinting that something may be wrong. Meanwhile, Belle goes to the DiMera mansion and tells EJ she loves him. He reciprocates with a kiss, marking a turning point in their complicated relationship.

