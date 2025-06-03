Days of Our Lives recap (June 3, 2025): Marlena struggles with John’s death while Belle breaks things off with EJ

On June 3, 2025, Days of Our Lives deliveres an emotional and heartbreaking episode as Marlena struggles to come to terms with the loss of her husband, John Black. Meanwhile, Belle wrestles with her own heartbreak, and not just over her father’s death.

She has the realization that her relationship with EJ may not be what her father would have wanted for her. As Salem reels from John’s passing, EJ’s untimely appearance stirs emotions. Many touching flashbacks and heartfelt conversations also bring John’s legacy to the forefront. It is a day of mourning, memories, and major turning points for several characters.

Days of Our Lives recap for the episode aired on Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Marlena receives one final voicemail from John

In today's Days of Our Lives episode, Marlena sits alone in her bedroom, lost in grief over John’s death. As she clutches a photo of the two of them together, she notices a missed voicemail from John on her phone. With trembling hands, she plays the message, and his familiar voice fills the silence: “I love you, Doc.”

Tears stream down Marlena’s face as she listens to it again and again, clinging to those final words. It’s one last reminder of their enduring love even in the face of loss.

Kristen and EJ’s high-stakes bargain

Kristen and EJ remain locked in a tense alliance as their secretive deal continues to unfold in today's Days of Our Lives. EJ has promised to help bring Kristen’s mother home, but only if she keeps quiet about Johnny’s actions. Kristen agrees, but her focus quickly shifts when she hears Rachel scream.

Later, when Brady arrives with the news of John’s death, their conversation circles back to the moral weight of their deal. Brady is furious to learn Kristen involved their daughter in a cover-up, questioning how far EJ would go to protect himself, and at what cost.

Abe, Paulina, Roman, Julie, and Kayla rally around Marlena

As news of John’s death spreads, Abe and Paulina rush to Marlena's side. Roman and Kayla arrive with John’s belongings from the hospital, and Julie is heartbroken when she learns of John's passing and embraces Marlena in sympathy.

Together, they all form a circle of strength around Marlena, reminding her she’s not alone. Through shared memories and quiet gestures, they begin the process of grieving together.

Hope calls with news of Bo's consciousness

Amid the sorrow of John’s passing on Days of Our Lives, a glimmer of hope arrives when Hope calls with news that Bo has regained consciousness. Kayla and Roman are stunned by the turnaround, remembering how just two days ago Bo was given last rites.

Though thrilled, they choose not to tell Hope about John’s death, wanting to preserve her moment of happiness. Later, Hope shares the uplifting news with Julie, who joyfully credits John for the miracle. The timing is bittersweet, as Bo’s recovery brings light to a day otherwise consumed by grief.

Belle pushes EJ away in the wake of her father’s death

In today's Days of Our Lives, still reeling from the loss of her father, Belle finds herself overwhelmed when EJ approaches her in the square. Though he expresses his desire to support her, Belle is not ready to accept his love. She pushes him away, telling EJ that she can still feel her father’s presence, guiding her to make choices.

Belle insists on honoring John’s memory by staying grounded and focused, rather than swept up in complicated emotions. It’s clear she needs space to grieve, and EJ’s timing, no matter how sincere, is off.

Stay tuned for more updates on Days of Our Lives.

