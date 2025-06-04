Days of Our Lives recap (June 4, 2025): Bo’s return lifts Salem as Marlena confronts a future without John

The latest episode of Days of Our Lives, which aired on June 4, 2025, delivers a mix of joy and sorrow as Bo Brady continues his emotional reunion with loved ones, while Marlena Evans struggles to adjust to life without John. Bo, now awake after years in a coma, catches up with Hope, Ciara, Shawn, and other family members, processing the many life changes.

Ad

Meanwhile, Marlena grieves alone at the town square memorial before returning home to begin honoring John’s final wishes. Sami calls with news that she won’t be able to attend the upcoming memorial, and Johnny attempts to cope with the loss of his grandfather with support from Chanel.

Elsewhere, Paul and Andrew discuss postponing their wedding, but are encouraged by Marlena to go forward with it. The day ends with heartfelt reflections and family moments.

Ad

Trending

Days of Our Lives recap for the episode aired on Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Bo’s return and family reunion

Ad

On today's Days of Our Lives, Bo’s long-awaited return continues to stir emotions as he reunites with Hope, Ciara, and Shawn. After waking from a years-long coma, Bo is overwhelmed by the love surrounding him. Hope reassures him that she never left his side, while Ciara delights him with news of her growing family and adventurous life with Ben.

Shawn, still burdened by guilt over shooting his father, is relieved when Bo absolves him. Bo places the blame on Megan’s manipulation. The reunion is bittersweet as Bo learns of Victor and Doug’s deaths and struggles to process the heartbreaking news.

Ad

Sami’s call and family updates

As Marlena mourns John on Days of Our Lives, Sami calls with difficult news. Her daughter has been injured in an accident at the airport and requires surgery, meaning Sami won’t be able to attend the memorial. The call adds to Marlena’s already heavy heart, but she understands.

Meanwhile, Bo receives a flood of family updates as he catches up on all he’s missed. He’s shocked to learn that Belle and Shawn are divorced, Claire is in Africa with Theo, Chelsea has a baby, and Xander is his half-brother.

Ad

Paul and Andrew’s wedding plans

Ad

Still reeling from John’s death, Paul tells Andrew he’s not sure they should go forward with their wedding. Though they planned to marry as soon as John was released, the grief feels too fresh. Andrew offers comfort, and when they later meet with Will and Carrie, they reflect on how unexpected their love story has been.

Back at the penthouse, Marlena insists they shouldn’t postpone the wedding, believing the family needs a reminder of love and hope. Inspired by her words, Paul agrees. The couple decides to marry in Salem, dedicating their union to John’s memory and legacy.

Ad

John’s final wishes include a reception at the Brady Pub

After visiting the memorial in the town square, Marlena returns home and tells her family that John had wanted a reception at the Brady Pub to celebrate his life. Though Will offers to handle the arrangements, Marlena insists on doing it herself. She believes it’s time she begins learning how to face life on her own.

Chanel breaks the news of John’s death to Johnny

Ad

In Wednesday's Days of Our Lives, Chanel breaks the news of John’s death to Johnny, who is preparing for his first day at Titan-DiMera. The loss leaves him feeling he hasn’t lived up to the legacy of his grandfather’s name. Chanel offers reassurance, reminding him that everyone is a work in progress and that he has already shown the courage and heart that John admired.

Stay tuned for more updates on Days of Our Lives.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aarushi Shubham Aarushi Shubham is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda, based in Bengaluru. With a Bachelor’s in Journalism and a Master’s in English and Cultural Studies, Aarushi’s academic journey culminated in a thesis on Queer Ecologies, exploring new perspectives on nature and queer identity through a cinematic lens.



Aarushi has built her expertise across content creation, public relations, and digital tools, having managed media and content for some of India’s well-known lifestyle brands. In her downtime, she’s an avid fan of sitcoms, a lover of classic literature, and enjoys watching shows from around the world. Know More