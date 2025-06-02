What to expect from tomorrow's episode of Days of Our Lives (June 3, 2025)?

The heartbreak continues in Salem as Days of Our Lives picks up in the wake of John Black’s tragic death. Emotions run high on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, when Marlena finally allows herself to grieve, breaking down under the weight of losing the love of her life.

Belle, already overwhelmed, begins to pull away from EJ, questioning everything in the wake of her father's passing. Meanwhile, Brady finds himself emotionally unraveling and unexpectedly turning to Kristen for comfort.

With shattered hearts, complicated relationships, and unexpected confrontations, tomorrow’s episode promises to be an emotional turning point for several of Salem’s beloved characters.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episode set to air on June 3, 2025

Marlena breaks down after John’s death

Marlena has spent every moment since John’s collapse trying to hold her family together. She’s been a source of comfort for their children and grandchildren, offering strength and hope even when things looked bleak. Now, with John truly gone and no miracle in sight, the weight of her grief becomes unbearable.

In Tuesday’s episode of Days of Our Lives, Marlena finally lets herself fall apart, mourning the man she loved, the life they built together, and the future they’ll never have. As she clutches a cherished photo of her and John, viewers will see how deep her pain runs. Deidre Hall is expected to deliver an emotional performance as Marlena faces the reality of a world without John by her side.

Brady turns to Kristen in a moment of weakness

In tomorrow's Days of Our Lives, Brady will be on the edge. Grieving the loss of his father while dealing with ongoing drama surrounding Tate, Sophia, and Rachel has left him emotionally drained. When he crosses paths with Kristen, he finds an all-too-familiar shoulder to lean on.

Despite everything they’ve been through and the many times it ended badly, Brady might let his guard down. Grief will cloud his judgment, and in this vulnerable moment, he opens the door for Kristen to step back into his life. It’s a decision that may come back to haunt him, as history has shown their reunions rarely end well.

Kristen makes a move after her deal with EJ

Kristen is never one to stay quiet for long, and after striking a deal with EJ, she’s already making her next calculated move. In Tuesday’s episode of Days of Our Lives, she gets a visit from Brady that may stir up old emotions and old habits.

Their conversation could prompt her to wake a sleeping Rachel, perhaps using their daughter to create a moment of connection. Kristen’s motives remain unclear, but with her history, it’s rarely just about family. As always, her actions raise questions: Is she seeking comfort, control, or something more?

Belle struggles to reconnect with EJ amid grief

The pain of losing her father has left Belle emotionally shattered, and her relationship with EJ is no longer steady. Though EJ believes they can pick up where they left off, Belle feels like everything has changed.

The grief has created a distance she can’t ignore, and the doubts she once buried about EJ’s honesty might begin to resurface. In tomorrow's Days of Our Lives, Belle begins to pull away, uncertain if their bond can survive this new reality. As she mourns John, Belle is left questioning her future and who she can truly trust.

