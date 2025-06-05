Days of Our Lives recap (June 5, 2025): Salem says goodbye to a hero while new threats loom in the shadows

In the Days of Our Lives episode aired on June 5, 2025, Salem continues to reel from the loss of John Black as residents grapple with grief, unresolved emotions, and multiple secrets. At The Spectator, Leo works on John’s obituary while Chad reluctantly prepares for a skydiving date with Cat.

Meanwhile, Jennifer is stunned to learn about Chad’s plans, prompting an extreme reaction. Across town, Gabi and Rafe bond over family struggles and the mystery surrounding a missing memory stick linked to EJ’s shooting. Doug finds himself in hot water as he juggles mounting debt and complications involving Ari and Holly.

Elsewhere, Tate and Holly reconnect in the wake of John’s passing, while Cat has a surprisingly emotional moment at Marlena’s townhouse. As Salem’s teens cross paths and comfort one another, an unknown figure lurks in the shadows, capturing photos and hinting at more trouble ahead.

Days of Our Lives recap for the episode aired on Thursday, June 5, 2025

Leo pens emotional tribute as Salem grieves John’s legacy

At The Spectator, Leo works on John’s obituary, determined to honor the man who meant so much to Salem. Chad also shares how kind John was to him and his children after Abigail’s death. Titled John Black Dies a Hero, the tribute is heartfelt but long, prompting pushback from the copyeditor.

As they discuss John’s legacy, Leo encourages Chad to be honest with Cat about his hesitation. Though known for gossip, Leo shows rare vulnerability, wanting to do right by John and by those left behind on Days of Our Lives.

Ari reconnects with Doug while someone spies on them

In today's Days of Our Lives, Ari stops by and reconnects with Doug at the Brady Pub. She playfully flirts while he nervously tries to keep his cool. Their conversation is interrupted when Holly arrives, excited to see Ari and stunned to learn about John’s death. After Holly leaves, Ari reassures Doug she’s 18.

The two agree to hang out again, unaware that someone outside the pub is secretly watching. A mysterious man with a camera snaps photos of them through the window, raising questions about what he wants with Ari and Doug.

Holly and Tate admit they still care for each other

Holly visits Tate at Marlena’s townhouse to offer her condolences and quickly admits she still cares about him, despite everything that has happened. Tate is surprised but touched, especially when Holly assures him that nothing is going on with Doug.

They both acknowledge the pain of their past mistakes, and while they don’t resolve everything, their mutual feelings are clear. As they part ways, there is a sense that their story on Days of Our Lives is not over yet.

Rafe returns with questions as Gabi insists she did not shoot EJ

Back in Salem for John’s funeral, Rafe visits Gabi and immediately brings up the investigation into EJ’s shooting. He is searching for the missing memory stick from that night and wonders if it could implicate someone close. Gabi insists she didn’t shoot EJ and did not even enter the house.

She only heard him arguing with another man. While Rafe does not believe Leo took the evidence, he is concerned the real shooter may have found the camera and erased all traces. Gabi grows defensive. However, Rafe is not accusing, he just wants the truth before it disappears for good.

Doug confesses to Leo about his loan shark problem

Today on Days of Our Lives, Doug confides in Leo at The Spectator, revealing that he is in serious trouble with a loan shark. He has missed a payment, and the pressure is mounting fast. Though Leo is distracted by his work on John’s obituary, he listens as Doug admits he needs to come up with money quickly or face dangerous consequences.

Stay tuned for more updates on Days of Our Lives.

