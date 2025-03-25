Days of Our Lives recap (March 25, 2025): EJ rejects Kristen’s offer, Julie kicks Doug out, and Ava faces a heartbreak

In the recent episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives, aired on March 25, 2025, Holly felt guilty about her role in Doug’s crime, while Julie discovered the truth about the stolen necklace. Marlena held onto hope for John’s return, and Ava made a heartbreaking choice about Brady.

Julie confronted Doug before he could confess, leading to a painful fallout. Meanwhile, Kristen clashed with EJ over power, dragging Melinda into their feud. Across Salem, Ava and Brady said a difficult goodbye, setting the stage for more heartbreak.

By the end of the Days of Our Lives episode, Doug was forced to leave, leaving Julie devastated. Marlena longed for John, while Kristen vowed to shake up the DiMera family.

Days of Our Lives recap for the episode aired on Tuesday, March 25, 2025

Doug’s confession shatters Julie

At the beginning of the Days of Our Lives episode, Doug felt guilty about the stolen necklace and decided to confess to Julie. But before he could, Tate called and told Julie the truth. Julie was heartbroken, and she confronted him, struggling to accept his betrayal.

Doug insisted he was going to confess, but Julie didn’t believe him. She was furious and ordered him to leave. He tried to apologize and seek forgiveness, but Julie stood firm. With tears in her eyes, she turned away as Doug took his bag and walked out.

Marlena holds onto hope for John

While Salem’s troubles grew, Marlena stayed in Estonia, waiting for news about John. A call from Brady gave her hope, but Steve soon returned without any leads. Despite this, Marlena refused to give up; she remembered past times when she and John found their way back to each other. While sitting alone, she whispered his name, praying he could hear her.

Ava and Brady say goodbye

Ava ran into EJ outside the pub, and they exchanged tense words. EJ tried to act confident, but Ava made it clear she wasn’t backing down. However, EJ wasn’t her only problem as her relationship with Brady was also falling apart.

Brady begged Ava to give them another chance, hoping to fix things between them. But Ava, still struggling with everything that had happened, knew she had to focus on herself. She told Brady that no matter how much she loved him, something always got in their way. With a heavy heart, she ended their relationship, leaving Brady standing outside in the cold, all alone.

Kristen’s ultimatum to EJ

At the DiMera mansion on Days of Our Lives, Kristen grew more frustrated with EJ’s schemes. When Melinda arrived to finalize Rachel’s immunity deal, Kristen revealed that EJ had arranged Rachel’s disappearance, leaving her powerless. Determined to fight back, Kristen came up with a bold plan to offer EJ the CEO position in exchange for Rachel’s safe return.

But EJ wasn’t impressed. Doubting Kristen’s true intentions, he immediately rejected her offer, saying he didn’t trust her. As he walked away, Kristen fumed with anger, promising to get revenge. Meanwhile, Melinda watched their intense argument, realizing she was now caught in the middle of a family battle that could change everything in Salem.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock.

