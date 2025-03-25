Days of Our Lives spoilers: Doug confesses, Tate lies and Kristen seeks revenge

Disclosures will bring heartbreak on Days of Our Lives on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, as the secret of Doug Williams III will be revealed before his step-grandmother, Julie Williams. On the other hand, the betrayer, Tate Black, will try to hide his actions. Elsewhere, Kristen DiMera will continue to search for her mother, who vanished on EJ DiMera's watch.

Monday's Days of Our Lives episode dated, March 24, 2025, found Leo Stark and Doug trying to urge Melinda Trask to return the Horton heirloom necklace. However, she refused and walked off. Following this, Doug met Holly Jonas to plan another way to get their hands on the jewelry. As Holly left to meet Doug, Tate called Julie to disclose the thief's name.

Elsewhere, Chad DiMera continued to bond with Cat Greene, as other couples also reconnected, such as Javi Hernandez with Leo Stark, and JJ Deveraux with Gabi Hernandez.

Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives continues to present complicated story arcs revolving around the influential resident families of the fictional Salem township.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

Days of Our Lives: Doug is forced to face the music

After his meeting with Holly Jonas in Monday's episode, dated March 24, 2025, Doug Williams III will be seen on the next episode returning home to a furious Julie Williams. As expected, after her initial disbelief, Julie may be convinced of Doug's actions in stealing the family heirloom.

In the face of accusations from his beloved step-grandmother, Doug will likely confess his wrongdoings. He may plead forgiveness which Julie will be too angry to bestow. While Doug has remorse over his actions, Julie will likely throw him out and consider getting him arrested.

Days of Our Lives: Tate tries to hide his actions

Monday, March 24, 2025, saw Tate Black feeling jealous and impatient, with Doug demanding attention from Holly Jonas. While Holly assured him that they shared a friendship, Tate disliked how Holly prioritized meeting Doug over spending romantic time with him. As such, he decided to snitch to Julie behind Holly's back.

As Holly returns from meeting Doug at the park, Tate will try to keep a straight face and hide his actions. He will not want Holly to know that he spilled out the secret to Julie and spoiled Doug's chances with Julie. Despite feeling guilty, Tate will keep a lid on the events that happened when Holly left.

Days of Our Lives: Kristen plans retribution for EJ

On Friday's episode, dated March 21, 2025, Kristen DiMera accepted an immunity deal from Jada Hunter for her mother in return for providing evidence against EJ DiMera. At the same time, EJ extracted information from Rachel Blake about Kristen's whereabouts and plan.

Deciding to eliminate any danger from Rachel's witness, EJ wanted to inject the senior lady with Dr. Rolf's memory serum. However, Rachel claimed to have swapped the syringe with a placebo. A desperate EJ then took Rachel away. When Kristen returned, she found her mother missing and EJ refused to answer about her whereabouts.

The upcoming episode of March 25, 2025, will find Kristen seething after EJ declines to provide any hint about Rachel Blake. Believing EJ DiMera's hand behind her mother's disappearance, Kristen will plan revenge on her cousin. With the soap's spoilers hinting at EJ falling victim to a gunshot, the payback may involve Kristen.

Other story arcs involve EJ and Ava Vitali's confrontation, and Marlena Evans's fond memories of John Black. Catch the upcoming drama on Days of Our Lives on Peacock as Doug is exposed and Kristen plans vengeance.

