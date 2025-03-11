Days of Our Lives spoilers: Ava and Brady clash, Gabi strikes back, and Shawn drops a bombshell

Action-packed sequences and acts of revenge continue on Days of Our Lives as Rafe Hernandez regains his memory and wants to avenge the bad time he and his fiancee had on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. The episode will take over from Monday's story arcs, including Rachel's attempt at eliminating Ava, leading to her backlash.

In the upcoming episode, Rafe's sister, Gabi, who helped uncover the said mystery, is not likely to let go of any opportunity to corner EJ. Meanwhile, Jada, who once shared an intimate moment with Shawn, may have a revelation awaiting her.

Monday's DOOL episode saw EJ DiMera gloating over his "fake Rafe" plan. However, the real Rafe Hernandez seemed to regain part of his memory. When his former fiancee, Jada, explained EJ's evil deed, Rafe arrived at EJ's house for a counterattack.

Days of Our Lives continues to present the intricate storyline in the fictional township of Salem. The long-running soap opera, which premiered in November 1965, now airs on Peacock.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

Days of Our Lives: Ava challenges Brady's requests

Ava Vitali recently came out of a traumatic experience when Brady Black's daughter, Rachel, lured her into the old Blake house and had her grandmother, Rachel Sr., keep her captive. While Steve Johnson and Brady rescued her, the latter requested her not to press charges against his family.

Brady explained that Ava's charges would eventually harm his daughter, and he wanted little Rachel safe. However, in Monday's episode of Days of Our Lives, Rachel Sr. was hiding in Ava's room and attacked her with a knife. Although Kristen DiMera arrived and saved her, Ava was traumatized again.

Tuesday's episode will likely see Ava opposite Brady as he questions her safety from his family. She may emphasize that she wants to have a quiet and peaceful life. With her life at risk because of him, she may ask him to support her.

However, with Child Protective Services at his door, Brady may be tempted to brush the recent incident under the rug, prompting Ava to lash out at him. Whether Brady supports Ava or is ready to break up with her remains to be seen.

Days of Our Lives: Gabi moves to derail EJ

Gabi Hernandez was shocked when her brother, Rafe, refused to support her. As the Rafe-Arnold swap situation started unfolding, Gabi tried her best to get EJ DiMera under the legal radar for organizing this. However, EJ went scott-free due to a lack of evidence. As such, Gabi looked around for other approaches.

The Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest that Gabi will meet Paulina Price and point fingers at Belle Black for EJ's freedom. She may accuse Belle of letting personal interest come in the way of duty. As such, Paulina may want to look into the charges.

While Belle has started to withdraw from her immense attraction for EJ, she may continue to be blinded by passion. As such, her job is threatened if more dirt against her is exposed.

Days of Our Lives: Shawn has a revelation

After the "fake Rafe," Arnold Feniger, walked out of his wedding with Jada Hunter, the jilted lady found solace in her closeness to and intimacy with Shawn Brady. However, when the double-Rafe fiasco was revealed, Jada reunited with Rafe Hernandez, leaving Shawn's friendship aside.

In Tuesday's episode, Shawn Brady and JJ Deveraux will meet, and the former will disclose his recent intimacy with Jada. While JJ will be taken aback by the news, he would wonder whether Jada would disclose the same to Rafe.

Since EJ was behind this confusion and Jada felt dejected, it wasn't her fault. However, whether Jada comes clean to Rafe in the future and whether Rafe forgives her mistake remains to be seen.

Continue watching Days of Our Lives as other story arcs involving Theresa, Tate, Johnny, and more evolve on Peacock every weekday.

