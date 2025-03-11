Days of Our Lives recap (March 10, 2025): Kristen saves Rachel, Rafe attacks EJ and Theresa reunites with Brady

The latest episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives aired on March 10, 2025, and saw Theresa’s release shock Salem as she reunited with Brady and Tate. She learned about John’s disappearance and tried to comfort her son, but tensions arose when she found out Sophia was pregnant. Tate then revealed that Sophia’s mom refused the adoption, leaving Theresa upset.

Ad

Meanwhile, Holly and Doug begged Melinda to return the stolen necklace, but she refused and showed it off instead. Holly and Doug were determined and vowed to get it back.

At the hospital, Rafe struggled with memory loss while Jada explained EJ’s schemes, which infuriated Rafe, and he insisted on stopping EJ. Elsewhere, Kristen searched for Rachel and found Ava in danger.

Ad

Trending

Days of Our Lives recap for the episode aired on Monday, March 10, 2025

Theresa’s surprise release leaves Brady and Tate speechless

As the Days of Our Lives episode began, Tate rushed home after hearing about John’s disappearance. While he and Brady tried to make sense of it, Theresa walked through the door, freshly released from prison. Brady and Tate were shocked, but Theresa promised she didn’t escape, and she was released early.

Ad

Tate hugged his mom, but the mood darkened when Theresa heard about John. She promised Brady that the Donovan family would help find him. Things grew more tense when she asked about Tate and Holly, only to learn Sophia was pregnant.

Theresa was stunned, and when Tate said Sophia’s mom rejected their adoption plan, she warned him that adoption isn’t always simple. She also reminded him of Kristen’s past schemes and their family’s struggles.

Ad

Ad

Holly and Doug’s desperate attempt to recover the necklace

In Horton Square on Days of Our Lives, Holly told Doug about her fight with Tate. Their talk stopped when Melinda Trask walked in, wearing the stolen necklace. Holly got angry when Melinda bragged that the necklace matched her outfit perfectly.

Doug and Holly begged Melinda to give the necklace back, explaining how important it was, but Melinda didn’t care. Even when Holly offered to pay more than it cost, Melinda refused. She noticed Holly’s feelings for Doug and said Holly would never find another necklace like it before walking away.

Ad

However, Holly was determined and promised Doug that they would get the necklace back, no matter what.

Ad

Rafe’s quest for revenge collides with Kristen’s family crisis

At the hospital on Days of Our Lives, Rafe woke up confused but physically fine. Jada sat by his side, happy he was awake but worried about his memory loss. She told him that EJ caused his disappearance to ruin their wedding.

Rafe was shocked he’d been gone for three months but promised Jada they would take EJ down. Ignoring Kayla’s warnings, he left the hospital to confront EJ.

Ad

Meanwhile, Kristen panicked when she couldn’t find Rachel at the DiMera mansion. EJ mocked her as she searched, fearing Rachel was in trouble. However, Rachel had actually cornered Ava with a knife, upset over her time in jail. Ava tried to calm her, but Rachel cut her hand before Kristen called and distracted her.

Kristen ran into the room and begged Rachel to drop the knife. Rachel started crying and fell onto the bed, letting Kristen take the knife away. Brady came in and was shocked by the chaos.

Ad

Meanwhile, Rafe burst into the mansion and attacked EJ. Jada quickly separated them and told Rafe to be careful with his health. Rafe, who was still furious, swore EJ that he would pay for what he had done.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback