Days of Our Lives spoilers: Theresa exits Salem, Xander misreads the situation and Joy stuns Alex

Secrets are waiting to be revealed on Days of Our Lives's upcoming storyline as Joy Wesley remains tight-lipped about her pregnancy test and both, Sarah Kiriakis and Stephanie Johnson remain quiet about Philip Kiriakis's forgery. Elsewhere, Shane Donovan hands out a small clue to Marlena Evans about John Black's location. However, he has an important message for his daughter, Theresa.

The previous episode, dated March 18, 2025, found Marlena and Steve Johnson arriving at Shane's Washington D.C. office through Steve's manipulations. Despite the ISA head not being ready to hand out any classified information about John's mission, Marlena made a personal request. With that, Shane informed them that John was last seen in Estonia by his handler.

Elsewhere, Stephanie dreamt about Joy's pregnancy, while Joy met Philip who advised her to be honest with Alex Kiriakis. In his turn, Philip met Stephanie and discussed his forged letter advising her to keep it secret from Alex, while Xander overheard part of the conversation.

On the other hand, Xander met Theresa and reminded her of her past crimes. The latter assured him that she had changed for the better.

Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives remains one of the longest-running American daily soaps. It premiered in November 1965 on NBC and moved to Peacock in August 2022.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

Days of Our Lives: Theresa leaves town temporarily

On Tuesday's episode dated March 18, 2025, Shane Donovan was seen waiting to call his daughter when Marlena Evans and Steve Johnson came into his office demanding information on John Black.

The upcoming episode will see Shane finally making the call to Theresa Donovan to share some disturbing news. The news is likely about Theresa's mother's health.

Theresa will decide to visit her mother, Kimberly Brady, and support her for a while. She will also explain the situation and her decision to her former partner, Brady Black, and her son, Tate Black. Both Tate and Brady will be supportive of Theresa's decision.

Days of Our Lives: Xander gets a wrong idea

Tuesday's episode, dated March 18, 2025, saw Xander Kiriakis behind a tree, listening in to Philip Kiriakis and Stephanie Johnson's conversation. He missed a vital part of the discussion where Philip and Stephanie referred to Philip's forged letter.

Further, Philip enquired how close Stephanie was with Alex Kiriakis, warning her against spilling any secret to her beau. Xander heard part of the conversation where Philip advised Stephanie to keep secrets from Alex.

In the next episode, Xander will continue to eavesdrop more on the discussion. he will likely assume that Philip and Stephanie are having an affair and trying to keep it a secret from Alex.

While the Days of Our Lives audience knows Xander is far from the truth, he may take this situation seriously. Whether he takes any action based on this presumption, remains to be seen. Meanwhile, Xander's wife, Sarah Kiriakis, knows about the forged letter. She may continue to have fears and concerns over the secret's disclosure, but hide her thoughts from Maggie Kiriakis.

Days of Our Lives: Joy has a revelation for Alex

Joy Wesley lied about her pregnancy test result (Image via YouTube/@Days of Our Lives)

The past few episodes revealed how Joy Wesley and Alex Kiriakis had an affair that Alex nipped as soon as Stephanie declared her love for him. Following this, Joy went to the hospital for a pregnancy test. While she told Alex and Stephanie that the results were negative, Days of Our Lives fans know, she lied.

In the upcoming episode, taking Philip's advice seriously, Joy will want to have an honest chat with Alex. However, when they meet face-to-face, she may not reveal her pregnancy right away. She may hand out some equally surprising decisions, which may be related to her change of job. Either way, Alex will be shaken up by her revelation.

Catch the latest drama on Days of Our Lives as Joy delivers a surprise and Theresa skips town.

