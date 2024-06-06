Days of Our Lives theory suggests Serena Scott's character is likely Xander's mother

In the long-running soap opera Days of Our Lives, Xander Cook's mother's identity has been a mystery to fans for years. However, recent developments have shed light on this enigmatic aspect of Xander's backstory. It is heavily rumored that British actor, Serena Scott Thomas, who has joined the cast, will play Xander's estranged mother. However, it is worth noting that this hasn't been confirmed and is merely a rumor at the time of writing this article.

The plot twist and potential revelation of Xander's mother promise to give viewers a deeper look into his heritage and the dynamics of his family relationships. Xander's mother's introduction is set to disrupt existing storylines and add a new layer of complexity to the show.

Since Xander, played by Paul Telfer, is a central character whose actions often cause drama, the revelation might have far-reaching consequences. The storyline surrounding Xander’s mother will answer fans' long-awaited questions while igniting new conflicts and alliances.

Who is rumored to play Xander’s mom in Days of Our Lives?

British actress and producer Serena Scott Thomas is known for her roles in multiple films and TV series, including 1993's TV film, Diana: Her True Story. She has joined the cast of Days of Our Lives and is believed to be playing the role of Xander Cook's mother.

The character's entry into the storyline is expected to answer fans' questions about Xander's origins and provide a deeper understanding of his motivations. His mother is expected to bring tons of drama and emotional complexity. This might make him even more tragic while adding further levels to his character and interactions with Kiriakises.

Fans also believe that Xander's mother's arrival might affect his personality development, as his past has been imprinted with complex issues. These can be chalked up to his experiences in his previous home when he was young. However. upon learning who his biological mother is, he thinks things will add up to something new. He also believes that this might give him answers about how he became a morally ambiguous man.

The arrival of Xander’s mother in Days of Our Lives will have a profound impact on his character's development. Paul Telfer's character on the show has been portrayed as a complex character with a troubled past, and the revelation of his mother’s identity will add depth to his backstory.

Fans can expect to learn about what shaped Xander into the person he is today. Like him, fans might also learn the reasons behind his morally ambiguous actions in Days of Our Lives.

The Kiriakis family dynamics in Days of Our Lives

Xander Cook’s connection to the Kiriakis family has always been a point of interest. With the revelation of his mother’s identity, the power dynamics within the Kiriakis clan are bound to shift. The Kiriakis family, known for its complex web of relationships and power struggles, will face new challenges as they integrate this new member into their fold.

John Aniston’s character, Victor Kiriakis, the head of the family, has influenced Xander and many others. Xander's mother's entry could unravel Victor’s past and connections. By extension, all these events may interfere with Victor’s legacy and inheritance issues, including matters relating to sharing his wealth. These issues might trigger conflicts based on materialistic tendencies, like inheritance or blood ties.

This will also affect Theresa Donovan (Emily O’Brien) and Konstantin Meleounis (John Kapelos), who have been involved in schemes surrounding inheritance and family secrets. Their manipulations could be uncovered if Xander’s mother is introduced into the show, thereby changing their position in Salem.

Consequently, this has brought forth suspenseful drama that promises high stakes, which keeps viewers glued to what is happening.

The new episode of Days of Our Lives that will feature Xander's mother will be revealed in the upcoming days. However, an official date has yet to be revealed.