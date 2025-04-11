"Do twins have identical fingerprints?"—Fans call for forensic proof as twin twist unfolds on The Young and the Restless

In the recent episode of The Young and the Restless that aired on April 10, 2025, Martin was taken to the interrogation room of Genoa City Police Department (GCPD). When Chance asked him about his real identity, he still pretended to be Alan. Martin said that if there was solid proof against him, he would have been arrested already.

Chance warned Martin of severe consequences for his past deeds. When Martin asked him if he had any evidence against him, he said that the fingerprints results were coming. Chance made it clear that his fingerprints would prove his involvement in Phyllis and Sharon's kidnapping.

With the latest developments in the storyline of The Young and the Restless, netizens expressed their views on Martin getting arrested. Viewers also wondered whether twin brothers Alan and Martin could have identical fingerprints, which could further confuse everyone about Martin's identity.

While addressing the current plot dynamics, a user named Kathy Carballo posted on a Facebook group, asking if twins have identical fingerprints. Kathy stated:

"Do twins have identical fingerprints? Maybe they should check Alan's."

A post made by a fan, asking whether twins have identical fingerprints (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

Several fans commented on the thread, sharing similar sentiments about Martin's fingerprints. While a netizen pointed out that he already said that he was Martin, other viewers mentioned that no fingerprints can be alike, even if they are twins.

More fan reactions sharing the same sentiments (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

A fan noted that Chance talked about reaching out to a few places in Paris to retrieve Alan and Martin's fingerprints. On the other hand, one viewer commented that the results will solve the issue because twins have different fingerprints.

Fans voice their opinions about the fingerprint results (Image via Facebook/The Young and the Restless)

Current plot dynamics of The Young and the Restless

The latest episode of The Young and the Restless premiered on April 10, 2025. In this episode, Ashley questioned Martin about his true identity when the latter continued pretending to be his twin brother, Alan. Chance arrived at the scene and stopped Jack from attacking Martin.

Traci, who was left confused and heartbroken, requested Alan to tell the truth and reveal his identity. However, Martin acted as if he was the victim. When Chance took him to the interrogation room, Martin asked him if he had enough proof to arrest him. Chance told him that his fingerprint results would prove the truth to everyone.

Meanwhile, on The Young and the Restless, Phyllis and Sharon pretended to fight to make Martin believe that his experiment had made them hate each other way more than before. Martin fell prey to their trap and confessed he was smarter than his twin brother Alan.

Martin told Sharon and Phyllis that he simply helped them and did not do anything wrong. Chance recorded Martin's rant on tape where he disclosed his real identity, and arrested him, putting him in handcuffs.

Later, in The Young and the Restless, Traci blamed herself for everything that happened. She felt guilty for falling in love with Martin and letting him into his life. Jack and Ashley tried to comfort her. They said that she was not at fault as Martin was the one who tricked her.

In the meantime, Traci took off her engagement ring and walked away to spend some time alone. On the other hand, Sharon and Phyllis felt victorious for finally putting their kidnapper behind bars. They explained that Martin's pride led to his arrest. Later, they told Traci that the case was finally over.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

