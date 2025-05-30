"Enough is enough!" — General Hospital fans back Michael's ultimatum as Willow's fantasy with Drew crumbles under the weight of reality and regret

A lot of heartbreak, messy love triangles, and explosive fights recently unfolded on General Hospital. But the most recent turnaround with Michael, Willow, and Drew certainly lit a fire in the fanbase.

What was the tipping point? Michael's ultimatum to Willow. After months of mixed feelings and watching his children drift into directions of greater instability, Michael drew the line.

Everything started with a slow unraveling of Willow's marriage, which was now publicly disintegrated. Fans witnessed Willow's incremental steps away from her family and into a wobbly relationship with Drew, only to be bombarded with painful realities of truth.

Michael's demand was not melodramatic. It was specific, direct, and framed around what mattered most to Michael, his kids. And just like that, a line was drawn: if Willow chose Drew, then she would no longer have access to the children.

A fan posted on the General Hospital Facebook fan page supporting Michael and justified his ultimatum because, according to them, Michael has had enough. They felt his reaction was overdue, considering how long he had to watch Willow make decisions that seemed detached from their children's needs. The fan wrote:

"Enough is enough"

Another group of people who view Drew as manipulative, self-serving, and hypocritical is expanding. Some people pointed out that Drew used the wedding ring to keep Willow attached and called his behavior "twisted" and "controlling." They seemed particularly bothered by how easily Willow relinquished a physical object that once held significance as her commitment to Michael.

Many fans focused on Willow's blind loyalty as the main reason for the chaos. They're frustrated that she continued to lean on Drew for advice, even when it was steering her away from her family. Some called her easily influenced, while others blamed the writing for making her oblivious.

Other fans believed that Michael's response was more about protecting Wiley and Amelia than anything else. They saw it more as an act of love than spite; people were just tired of watching Willow's act.

Michael issued an ultimatum to Willow on General Hospital

Michael returned home earlier than he expected after hearing Wiley ask about when they would all be together again. That led to the now-infamous conversation with Willow, in which Michael told her she could only see the kids if she left Drew.

Just after that, Willow took off her wedding band and, somewhere along the way, she gave it to Drew, who insisted on keeping it as it belonged to Lila. Meanwhile, Jason and Sasha continued to portray the pregnancy as real to protect Michael's custody case.

Sasha was served a subpoena for court, and no one knew if she would testify or what she would say. Now that Nina had found out that Sasha's child was Michael's, it would only become additional drama, this time speculation about whether or not she would reveal that truth.

Liz and Laura took a moment to reconnect. Meanwhile, Ava helped Nina sort through the mounting number of secrets, and Curtis questioned Carly's strategy to support Michael in his custody battle.

As June approaches, viewers are waiting to see whether Willow will stay with Drew or pivot and see if she can get her kids back. The court now has the case, and there could be new information coming forth, so this story is far from over.

Fans can watch General Hospital on ABC.

