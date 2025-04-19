General Hospital preview sees Carly betray an ally, Jason face heartbreak, and Nina go rogue

Conflicts in General Hospital's upcoming episodes for the week of April 21, 2025, will see longtime relationships crumble. As the soap's preview suggests, Carly Spencer is slated for a major showdown with her best friend, Jason Morgan, over his impulsive decision. On the other hand, Nina Reeves may have some plans up her sleeve.

The past week on General Hospital saw Carly clash with her daughter-in-law, Willow, over her decision to move her kids into Drew's house. After Carly threatened to take her kids away, Drew made a worried Willow sign documents, making him the legal guardian of her kids. On the other hand, Marco's identity was exposed, and Jason threatened to keep an eye on him.

Elsewhere, Sidwell made Jordan an offer, as she had predicted, aiding her undercover role. As the Mayor's mock clash with Sonny blew over, Rocco cut the latter out of his debate attendance, choosing to have grandmother Laura. Meanwhile, Carly learned about the mob boss's heart surgery and insisted on accompanying him out of town.

As fans know, General Hospital, one of the long-running daily soaps, will serve relationship hiccups and bonds in the fictional Port Charles township, against the backdrop of the titular medical institution.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

General Hospital: Carly shows her temper

Carly has had a long-standing rapport with both Sonny Corinthos and Jason Morgan. Based on this, she will insist on accompanying Sonny for his surgery out of town. Sonny may feel happy about this in the end since she will stay back to know about his progress.

At home, Carly will leave Willow and other troubles behind, hoping Jason will take care of them. However, Jason is slated to help Willow midweek, leading to a confrontation between Carly and Jason. Carly may feel her best friend is siding with her enemy.

General Hospital: Jason's decision may cost him a friend

Currently, Jason Morgan has too much on his plate. Earlier in the week of April 14, 2025, he had stopped Carly from physically hitting her daughter-in-law. He had also counselled her not to do anything unlawful. On Wednesday's episode, dated April 16, 2025, he met Marco about his recently revealed identity and warned him to stay in line.

He was next seen confronting Sasha Gilmore about putting in a good word for mobster Sidwell, as informed by Brook Lynn on Friday's episode, dated April 18, 2025. April 21, 2025, may see Sasha apprise him about her acceptance of money making Jason angry. He may warn Sasha against dealing with Sidwell.

The soap's spoilers suggest Willow Corinthos will ask for his help which he will not be able to overlook. Jason will likely agree to offer his assistance to Willow after being disappointed with Sasha's stance. For this, Carly will lash out at him breaking his heart.

General Hospital: Nina has a secret plan

The past week saw Nina Reeves helpless in convincing her daughter to stay away from Drew. On the contrary, she helped keep the children away when Carly and Willow had a faceoff. With Willow and Drew adamant, Nina will likely plan anew.

The week of April 21, 2025, on GH will see Nina ready to work on a secret plot that defies rules. While the exact approach is as yet unknown, it is likely to target Drew. Whether her plan also affects Willow negatively remains to be seen.

Other story arcs for the week of April 21, 2025, involves Marco and Lucas's honest conversation, and Jordan and Isaiah's possible break up. Kai's surgery and Trina's worry will also be in focus in the upcoming episodes. Continue watching ABC every weekday, as Willow's moves and Jason's predicament take centrestage on General Hospital.

