General Hospital preview sees Jason steps in for Carly, Sasha bonding with Danny, and Anna confronting Emma

Life-altering decisions are ready to drop on General Hospital the week of April 7, 2025, with various Port Charles residents holding on to secrets while others stumble onto them. After learning about granddaughter, Emma Drake's past run with justice, Anna Devane demands the truth from her.

Elsewhere, Josslyn Jacks comes home but keeps her WSB recruitment a secret, even from her mother, Carly Spencer. Meanwhile, Sasha Gilmore gets closer to Jason Morgan's family, including his son, Danny Morgan.

After Kristina Corinthos's wrong actions led to Ric Lansing and Elizabeth Webber's accidents, the former lies in fear of exposure. The past week on General Hospital revolved around the shocking accident and Ava's possible discovery of the culprit behind the sabotage. The storyline also followed Josslyn's final test and recruitment, while the WSB chief, Jack Brennan, bonded with Carly romantically.

Jason was shown trying to convince Carly to give up Brennan, failing, they decided to give space to each other. On the other hand, Jason provided for Sasha's baby in his will and spent some warm moments with her. On the other hand, Fans formally met Jenz Sidwell's family.

Meanwhile, General Hospital remains a long-running ABC daily soap, airing since April 1963.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

General Hospital: Jason acts on Carly's behalf

On Friday's episode, dated April 4, 2025, Jason Morgan patched up his recent disagreements with Carly Spencer since her polonium poisoning incident. While Jason made it clear that he did not trust Jack Brennan, Carly requested that he trust her instead. With that, the two sparring best friends seemed to call a truce.

General Hospital spoilers hint at Jason stepping in for Carly in the upcoming week. It may be about his hunch that Carly's daughter, Josslyn Jacks, lied about her Easter Island trip.

Since Joss is not allowed to reveal her recruitment at the WSB, she will continue with her charade of taking a holiday on Easter Island instead of the reality of training at a WSB location. However, Jason may catch her out on her experiences on the island and find some loopholes in her story.

While Joss will be agitated that Jason has been to Easter Island and knows the place, Carly may find his intrusion unsolicited. While Carly Spencer trusts Jason Morgan and his goodwill, she may ask Jason to back off from cornering her daughter.

General Hospital: Sasha finds a friend in Danny

On Thursday's episode, dated April 3, 2025, Sasha Gilmore and Jason Morgan had a relaxed conversation about Sasha's yet-to-be-born baby. With both agreeing to keep Michael's connection with the baby a secret while protecting the baby's needs, Sasha found Jason comforting.

Feeling less inhibited by Jason's attitude towards her, Sasha will continue to bond with all people close to him which includes Jason and Sam McCall's son, Danny Morgan. Since Danny is privy to the secret that his father is pretending to be the father of Sasha's baby, he may connect to Sasha at a more friendly level.

General Hospital: Anna has questions for Emma

Wednesday's episode, dated April 2, 2025, saw Anna Devane surprised to learn from ADA Turner that her granddaughter, Emma Drake, had more priors than Anna knew. When Anna assumed that Turner wanted to corner Emma due to her issues with Anna, Turner asked her to look into the reasons behind Emma's expulsion from Berkeley University and why the records of her protest at the animal lab were sealed.

The soap's spoilers suggest, Anna may receive some shocking information. If this is connected to Emma's past actions, her grandmother may confront her and demand answers to some tough questions. Emma will be expected to come clean since her commissioner grandmother means business.

Other story arcs involve Ava Jerome's discovery of Kristina Corinthos's actions, Drew and Curtis's showdown, and Willow Corinthos's predicament. Stay tuned to General Hospital as more drama unfolds on ABC every weekday.

