General Hospital recap (February 10, 2025): Jason faces a paternity scandal as Carly and Nina plot against Drew

The latest episode of the ABC soap opera General Hospital aired on February 10, 2025, was packed with drama, surprises, and emotional moments. Carly and Nina joined hands to get Drew out of Willow’s life, while Tracy wasted no time telling Jason that Sasha’s baby might be his.

Things got even messier when Cody publicly accused Jason of being the father, sparking another heated paternity scandal. Meanwhile, Willow struggled with her divorce as Marty pushed her to take legal action. But when Nina stepped in with unexpected advice, Willow started to rethink her decision.

Over in Port Charles, Ava clashed with Kristina over Avery, and Elizabeth grew more uneasy about the ongoing hospital mystery. At the park, Trina and Kai had a conversation after their argument, with Kai finally admitting how much their friendship meant to him. Elsewhere, Ava’s desperation to see her daughter led to a tense confrontation, and a surprising passionate moment with Ric.

General Hospital recap for the episode aired on Monday, February 10, 2025

Tracy confronts Jason with a bombshell

Jason’s visit to the Quartermaine mansion didn’t go as planned when Tracy greeted him with sarcasm and accusations. She immediately suggested that Sasha’s baby was his, creating a possible family scandal. Even though Jason denied it, Tracy believed Drew’s claim that he had gotten Sasha pregnant.

Meanwhile, Carly and Nina talked about their plan to keep Drew from influencing Willow. At first, Carly wasn’t sure if they should interfere, but when Nina brought up the idea of Wiley and Amelia calling Drew “Daddy,” Carly changed her mind.

Cody and Sasha’s heated encounter at the Port Charles Grille

At the Port Charles Grille on General Hospital, Cody had a tense conversation with Felicia, who told him he needed to apologize to Sasha for how he had treated her. When Sasha arrived, things got even more heated. She was angry at Cody for interfering in her life and made it clear that she wanted to raise her baby on her own without answering anyone.

Just when things started to calm down, Jason walked in, and Cody stirred up more trouble. In front of everyone at the restaurant, he accused Jason of being Sasha’s baby’s father and told him to take responsibility. Jason and Sasha both tried to shut him down, but Cody wouldn’t drop the issue, making a big scene.

Willow rethinks her divorce as Nina intervenes

At another table at Port Charles Grille on General Hospital, Willow talked to Marty about finalizing her divorce from Michael. Marty told her she needed to act fast to get full custody of her kids and warned her about possible legal problems. But before Willow could make a decision, Nina showed up and suggested that rushing might make things worse.

Ava and Kristina’s confrontation over Avery

At the park on General Hospital, Ava was happy to see Avery again, but Kristina stepped in. She reminded Ava that Avery was supposed to be with Sonny and refused to let her take the child. Ava tried to argue, but Kristina wouldn’t back down.

Meanwhile, Ric Lansing showed up and offered to help Ava fight for custody. As they talked, the conversation took an unexpected turn, leading to a passionate kiss that hinted they might still have feelings for each other.

Catch all new episodes of General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.

