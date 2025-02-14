General Hospital recap (February 13, 2025): Sasha’s risky move, Jason’s arrest, and more twists

In the recent episode of the ABC soap opera General Hospital aired on February 13, 2025, tensions ran high in Port Charles as secrets and confrontations took over the day. Sasha met a private investigator, Elaine, whose dog seemed to sense her pregnancy. But Sasha soon realized that Elaine was gathering information, so she decided to take action.

Meanwhile, Jason chose not to tell Sonny about Sasha’s pregnancy, and instead focused on convincing him to get surgery. However, Sonny had other priorities as he wanted to find out who firebombed his apartment.

At the PCPD, Anna had a difficult decision to make about Jason. His threats against Cyrus got him into trouble, leading to an arrest. Elsewhere, Molly and Cody got stuck on the hospital roof, forcing them into an unexpected conversation. Meanwhile, Ava and Ric continued their scheming, and Nina opened up to Ava about her concerns over Willow and Drew.

General Hospital recap for the episode aired on Thursday, February 13, 2025

Sasha takes a risk with Elaine

Outside of Bobbie’s on General Hospital, Sasha met Mavis, a dog whose owner, Elaine, claimed could sense pregnancies. When Sasha mentioned her due date, Elaine seemed interested. Later, Felicia told Sasha that Elaine was actually a private investigator who used Mavis as a distraction while gathering information. After learning this, Sasha decided to track Elaine down in the park.

Elaine was meeting with Martin to update him on her investigation into Michael and the Quartermaine family. She hadn’t found anything on Michael but thought Sasha might know important secrets from her time living in the Quartermaine mansion.

Jason keeps secrets while Sonny refuses to wait

At Bobbie’s on General Hospital, Jason and Sonny talked about Sonny’s health and the firebombing of his apartment. Sonny admitted that he planned to delay his surgery for three months so he could investigate the attack.

Jason didn’t agree and urged him to focus on his health instead. Their conversation was interrupted when Sasha arrived. Before leaving to meet Anna at the police station, Jason reassured Sonny that he always had his back.

Anna arrests Jason after a heated confrontation

At the PCPD on General Hospital, Anna told Dante to leave, explaining that his presence could affect the case. She later told Chase it was hard to shut Dante out, but she had to do her job. Chase admitted he had told Dante that Cyrus was a suspect, which led to Jason threatening Cyrus in public.

When Anna confronted Jason, she scolded him for making threats in front of witnesses. Jason insisted he was protecting Danny, but Anna reminded him they needed Cyrus alive for justice. Jason refused to cooperate, leaving Anna no choice but to arrest him, setting up a major legal battle.

Molly and Cody get locked on the hospital roof

Cody approached Molly at the hospital to apologize, but she wasn’t interested and reminded him of his past mistakes. When he followed her to the roof, the door locked behind them, trapping them outside.

With no working phones and the cold setting in, Molly softened toward Cody. She eventually admitted she was hiding documents she wasn’t supposed to have. Forced to spend time together, they reluctantly bonded.

Ric and Ava scheme, while Nina worries about Willow

Ric visited Elizabeth at the hospital and confirmed she wouldn’t testify in Sonny’s custody battle. Later, Ava and he continued scheming, which soon turned romantic.

At Bobbie’s, Nina told Sonny she was still worried about Willow. She nearly admitted to sleeping with Drew but stopped, realizing Willow needed her.

