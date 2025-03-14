General Hospital recap (March 13, 2025): Charlotte reunites with Lulu while tension and romance intensifies in Port Charles

The recent episode of the ABC soap opera General Hospital that aired on March 13, 2025, was packed with emotional moments and surprising twists. Charlotte Cassadine finally reunited with her mother, Lulu Spencer. Sasha Gilmore Corbin discovered her baby’s gender; however, the identity, still remained a mystery.

Ad

Meanwhile, Carly Spencer questioned her feelings for Jack Brennan, and Elizabeth Baldwin hit another bump with Lucky Spencer. Lucas Jones shared his painful history with Brad Cooper to a stranger in Miami, leading to an unexpected kiss.

Back in Port Charles, Portia Robinson pushed for the hospital’s sports program, while Willow Corinthos clashed with Sasha over her pregnancy timeline. From Jason Morgan’s risky plans to Drew Quartermaine’s press conference prep, Port Charles was buzzing with drama on General Hospital.

Ad

Trending

Ad

General Hospital recap for the episode aired on Thursday, March 13, 2025

Charlotte and Lulu’s tearful reunion

At the beginning of the General Hospital episode, Charlotte finally returned to Port Charles with Jason and Anna. She wanted to call Lulu, but Anna warned her to wait for safety reasons. Meanwhile, Jack Brennan interrupted Lulu and Maxie at the Metro Court and insisted Lulu go with him. At the airfield, Charlotte ran into Lulu’s arms, and they shared an emotional reunion.

Ad

Jason and Anna watched, knowing danger still lingered. Anna told Jason they needed Brennan’s help to eliminate the threat, leaving questions about what trouble might still haunt the Cassadines.

Carly questions her future with Brennan

At the Metro Court on General Hospital, Carly watched Brennan, unsure of her feelings. Maxie pushed her to figure out what she wanted, even asking if Carly wanted marriage. Carly dismissed the idea, but Maxie challenged her to consider whether she’d regret not giving Brennan a chance, leaving Carly deep in thought.

Ad

Ad

Willow confronts Sasha over the pregnancy timeline

At the General Hospital, Willow realized Sasha’s pregnancy began when Jason was grieving Sam. She accused Sasha of taking advantage of his pain, but Sasha denied hurting anyone. After her ultrasound, Sasha didn’t reveal the baby’s gender and glared at Willow and Drew as she left, hinting at more tension and fallout ahead.

Elizabeth and Lucky’s interrupted night

Elizabeth’s evening with Lucky was cut short when Ric Lansing showed up with papers clearing her of any mistakes at GH. But Ric couldn’t help causing trouble, telling Lucky that Liz deserved someone better. Even though Ric wished her happiness in the end, his words left a mark. Liz tried to save the night, but when she got back, Lucky had already fallen asleep on the couch.

Ad

Ad

Lucas’s unexpected connection in Miami

In Miami, Lucas drank alone at a bar, upset over his past with Brad and their struggles with Wiley. After helping a stranger named Marco find his lost credit card, Lucas opened up about his pain. Marco surprised him by saying Brad truly loved him, despite everything.

As they talked, Lucas shared his grief over losing Bobbie and his frustration with Brad’s betrayal. The night ended with a kiss, and Lucas gave Marco his room key.

Ad

Portia and Drew push the hospital initiative

Back in Port Charles, Portia convinced Curtis to support Drew’s pediatric sports project through Aurora, highlighting Kai Taylor’s involvement. Drew also got Jordan to represent the mayor’s office, though she still needed updates on everyone's roles.

General Hospital fans can enjoy the new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback