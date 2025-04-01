General Hospital recap (March 31, 2025): Ric fights for his life as Kristina covers her tracks

In the latest episode of the ABC soap opera General Hospital, aired on March 31, 2025, Ric Lansing needed emergency surgery after a car crash, while Kristina Corinthos-Davis hid her guilt. Drew Cain was also shocked when he lost the right to use the Quartermaine name.

At the crash site, Lucky Spencer covers for Kristina, realizing she was in trouble. Elizabeth, who is also injured, suffers a broken leg and is taken to the hospital. Lucky stays by her side and confesses his love as she regains consciousness.

Meanwhile, Anna Devane arrests Emma Scorpio-Drake, unaware of her past offenses. Elsewhere, a fight with Soliski turned deadly, leaving Jason Morgan and Sonny Corinthos searching for the person behind the hit.

Ric Lansing’s accident and Kristina’s cover-up

At the crash site, Kristina froze as paramedics pulled Ric from the wreck with his head bleeding badly. She panics and admits to Lucky that she had meant to sabotage Ava Jerome’s car instead.

Lucky realized that she was in danger and told Kristina to leave and pretend she had been at Charlie’s Pub all night.

Meanwhile, responders freed Elizabeth from the car. Lucky tried to reach her, but the officers held him back. At the hospital, Isaiah Gannon told Lucky to let the doctors work.

Despite her injuries, Liz only had a broken leg and needed surgery. Lucky stayed by her side, confessing he had loved her since they first met.

Back at Charlie’s, Kristina acted normal around Molly, Cody, and Mac. Just then, Molly got a call from the hospital that Ric met an accident.

Molly learns the truth about Ric’s condition

At General Hospital, Kristina called Alexis, who rushed over to support her daughters. Ava arrived, but Alexis sent her away to avoid more stress. Lucas Jones treated Ric and revealed he had severe head trauma and internal bleeding.

He needed emergency surgery and blood transfusion. Later, Lucas explained the risks to Molly, who asked if her father would survive. Lucas assured her they were doing everything they could.

Anna Devane arrests Emma Scorpio-Drake

Outside the Quartermaine crypt on General Hospital, Anna arrested Emma, angering Tracy Quartermaine. Yuri and Tracy were nearly arrested too, but Trina recorded everything.

Diane Miller arrived with a cease-and-desist order, forcing Ezra Boyle to stop the demolition. Monica Quartermaine had arranged a deal to block it, leaving Drew furious.

Ezra then told Drew he could no longer use the Quartermaine name and that he had to go by Drew Cain.

Drew was furious when he found out Monica, not Tracy, had stopped the crypt deal. Her decision took away his right to the Quartermaine legacy, making him feel betrayed. This was another setback for Drew, and it was clear he wouldn’t let it go easily.

In Anna’s office on General Hospital, Emma defended herself, making Anna reconsider. But when Mac Scorpio arrived with Emma’s file, revealing past arrests, Anna had no choice but to send her granddaughter to jail.

Sonny and Jason’s deadly confrontation

At Soliski’s hideout on General Hospital, Jason and Sonny tried to get information, but Soliski attempted to escape. A struggle broke out, and he ended up dead. Sonny suggested calling Brick to check Soliski’s devices and find out who ordered the hit.

Fans of General Hospital can watch the new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu

