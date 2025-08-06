General Hospital spoiler video sneak peek (August 6, 2025): Laura assigns a task to Dante, Willow makes a request and Jason issues a warning

Recent revelations force various parties to reposition their stances in General Hospital's ongoing storyline. After Michael realizes a truth about Willow, he must plan his next moves carefully, while his father is set to face many hidden attacks in the coming weeks. Elsewhere, the Britt story arc has many parallel arcs involving Jason and Anna, to Josslyn, leading back to her.A teaser video on YouTube by the General Hospital Preview channel hints at some key arcs to watch out for on August 6, 2025. The video shows Mayor Laura facing Detective Dante as she says:&quot;I need it to be completely off the record.&quot;She is seemingly discussing something or making a request that needs to remain unofficial. Meanwhile, Willow appeals to Dr. Isaiah:&quot;Please keep that between us.&quot;Since she is requesting secrecy, Isaiah has likely stumbled onto some incriminating intel. Elsewhere, Jason warns Obrecht:&quot;Don't try to come between Rocco and his parents.&quot;Since Rocco has taken a stand against his parents' wishes, while Lulu requested Jason to keep Rocco away from pining for Britt, Jason may take the step to ward off Obrecht.Other stories for the day include Lulu's request for Carly, and Chase and Michael's faceoff on the long-running ABC daily soap.General Hospital: Important events to look out for on August 6, 2025The teaser for the upcoming General Hospital episode opens with Laura Collins in conversation with her former son-in-law. The Mayor is seen assigning an off-the-record task to Dante. This may be after her recent discussion with Jordan about Sidwell's move on Sonny. Alternatively, she may discuss Rocco's request for his parents.The next scene of the preview video shows Tracy Quartermaine making an announcement. She declares that she is changing her plan of action. She may consider backtracking on her decision to lodge an official complaint against Sonny after her chat with Sidwell.The General Hospital teaser next moves on to show Willow asking Dr. Isaiah to keep a secret between them. Isaiah may have learnt about Willow's role in the baby exchange scenario, which the latter will scramble to keep hidden.Meanwhile, Chase is likely to approach Michael about letting Willow into his children's lives. With Chase softening towards Willow's predicament, he may want to communicate the same to her former husband. However, Michael has realized Willow's role in driving Daisy out of town and will refuse Chase's plea.Also read: General Hospital: 3 major developments to expect this week (August 4 to August 8, 2025) View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe following frame of the teaser shows Jason issuing a strict warning to Obrecht. He forbids her from usurping Rocco's relationship with his parents. After Jason's recent conversations with Anna and Sonny, he has decided to respect Britt's wish to stay hidden. However, he will also respect Lulu's wish to enjoy her son's love.The next frame shows Carly agreeing to help Lulu on a condition. Lulu may approach the Metro Court owner to get assistance in keeping Obrecht away from her son. Since Carly owns the pool where Rocco works and Obrecht visits as a guest, she may think the owner's support would help. However, Carly may have a counter-demand for Lulu to fulfil.The final scene on the General Hospital teaser finds Turner daring Sonny. The mob boss will likely welcome her public altercations. Since Turner's public bias will force her to get off her case against Sonny, the latter will play along with the ADA. However, they may be surprised if they find a common connection.Also read: General Hospital spoilers for next 2 weeks (August 6 to 15, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and moreTune in to General Hospital to catch the unfolding drama as Sonny and Turner bicker while Carly spells out her condition to help Lulu.