General Hospital spoiler video sneak peek (July 22, 2025): Willow decides to become Mrs. Drew Cain while others in Port Charles face rising threats

Danger looms large on General Hospital as the mob fight takes a nasty turn, while oblivious Willow plans her conjugal life. In the wake of Sidwell's sinister move on the town's mob boss, Sonny's retaliation comes brutal. Everybody connected to either of these mobsters will face the fear of getting hurt. Elsewhere, Liesl's return has caused waves in Port Charles.The soap's latest teaser from the 'General Hospital Preview' YouTube channel revealed the arcs slated for July 22, 2025. At the hospital, Willow is seen saying to Elizabeth:&quot;Tomorrow I become Mrs. Drew Caine.&quot;She seems enthusiastic about her new turn in life, hoping to get the custody of her children in due time. Meanwhile, Lucas reports Marco's absence to ADA Turner, who asks the police department to take it seriously, telling Detective Chase:&quot;PCPD needs to treat this as a potential abduction.&quot;Elsewhere, Sidwell is on the phone, seemingly finalizing a deal. He informs someone on the other side:&quot;I expect to get what I want in return.&quot;Whether he plans to give in to Sonny's threats or is scheming a counterattack with someone else remains to be seen. Other story arcs in the forefront on the long-running soap include Sonny's assurance to Laura, Isaiah advising Portia, and Tracy's refusal of an offer.General Hospital: Vital storylines to watch out for on July 22, 2025As per the General Hospital teaser video released on YouTube, Willow is excited to step into the next part of her life: getting married to Drew Caine. She expresses the same to Elizabeth. Meanwhile, Tracy is seen declining a suggestion. While her audience is not visible in the teaser clip, it may be Martin. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe next scene shows Dr. Portia facing Dr. Isaiah, and the latter advises her to go down swinging. Portia likely opened up partly to Isaiah, telling him that she is getting blackmailed for a past indiscretion. Without naming names, she may share that she will take a stand and may have her career ruined. In response, Isaiah may ask her to make the right splash before going down.The following frame of the General Hospital teaser finds Lucas in Turner's office. He will likely report Marco missing, and he may also explain the related situation, pointing a finger at Sonny. Since Turner has been trying to nab Sonny, she will jump at the opportunity and ask Chase to register the complaint while considering it a kidnapping situation. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe succeeding scene sees Sidwell talking on the phone. As he is making a deal, it is too early to predict his plans. He may try to save his son and do Sonny's bidding in return for Marco Rios's freedom. Alternatively, he may strike another deal to take Sonny down and move in lieu of the new scheme.Meanwhile, his nemesis is seen talking to Mayor Laura in the closing scene of the teaser video. Sonny seemingly asks the mayor to do something. As she will likely hesitate, the mob boss will offer to do it himself. Since the two have been friends for a long time, Sonny will likely look out for Laura's reputation. After his recent chat with Lulu, he may consider staying away from the mayor for her own good.Tune in to General Hospital to catch Sidwell's next move, while Liesl creates waves in town before the entry of the Britt-lookalike.