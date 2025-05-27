General Hospital spoiler video sneak peek (May 27, 2025): Jason haunts Willow while Emma stands with Gio, and Brook Lynn learns Lois’ truth

The official General Hospital YouTube account posted a video on May 24, 2025, teasing the events unfolding in tonight's episode. In the spoiler preview for the May 27, 2025, episode, Jason haunts Willow. In a shocking twist, Jason confronts Willow, saying following them would be a bad idea.

Ad

Although the preview does not clarify who Jason is talking about, it is expected that he is attempting to stop Drew and Willow from following Michael. Previously, Michael had left the ballroom with his son. Jason tries to protect Michael at all costs, even if it means going against Drew and Willow.

Meanwhile, Gio makes up his mind to leave Port Charles after learning the truth about his parentage. After explaining that he does not want to wait for an explanation about his life, Gio decides to leave town. Emma tells Gio that she wants to go along with him:

Ad

Trending

"Not stopping you. I'm coming with you."

As Gio decides to leave Port Charles for good, fans are eager to find out about his final fate on the ABC soap opera. Later, in the video sneak peek of General Hospital, Brook Lynn learns the truth about Gio that Lois had tried to hide for several years. Lynn refuses to forgive Lois, saying:

"What you did, is unforgivable!"

Ad

With Jason trying to stop Willow from chasing Michael and Brook Lynn blasting Lois for suppressing Gio's secret, the spoiler preview for the May 27, 2025, episode promises a series of emotional rollercoasters, where several dramatic events will likely unravel.

A sneak peek into the episode of General Hospital releasing on May 27, 2025

Ad

The spoilers for the May 27, 2025, episode of General Hospital reveal that Lois will finally meet Brook Lynn in the Metro Court Gardens. She is expected to have to face the wrath of her confused and devastated daughter. Although Lois will attempt to explain her decision to hide the baby, Brook Lynn is not expected to agree.

Brook Lynn will make it clear to Lois that she will never be able to forgive her for what she has done. This episode will also explore whether Dante will forgive Brook Lynn for keeping it a secret that she got pregnant many years ago. As Brook Lynn confronts Dante, she will have a lot of explaining to do.

Ad

On the other hand, Lulu sympathizes with Cody after realizing that both of them went too far while trying to uncover the truth about Gio's true identity. Lulu explains that she never wanted Gio and Dante to find out the secret in this way. However, it is revealed that there is no going back now.

Ad

Meanwhile, on General Hospital, Gio will make it clear that he does not wish to wait around for an explanation about his life. After packing his bags, he is expected to announce his plans of leaving Port Charles. When Emma meets Gio, she tells him that she also wants to go along with him.

However, Tracy intervenes and says a few things to Gio. She insists that Gio stay back so that they can talk about what happened. With Tracy trying to stop Gio from leaving town, fans wonder whether Gio will defy Tracy or decide to stay back to witness more drama.

Ad

Elsewhere, Willow will try her best to stop Michael when he leaves with his son, Wiley. Although Willow will attempt to restrict Michael from reclaiming his kids, Michael is expected to want to take both of his kids with him.

It is revealed that Amelia is already at Carly's house, waiting for her brother, Wiley, and father, Michael. When Willow tries to chase Michael, Jason stops her, asking her not to go after Michael.

Ad

Later, Nina will make a desperate attempt to help her daughter hold onto her kids. As a result, she is expected to approach Sonny for help. She will beg Sonny to convince Michael that a compromise seems like the best idea. However, Sonny knows that they are way beyond that point. It is expected that Michael will refuse to budge since they are already at war.

What happened on the May 23, 2025, episode of General Hospital?

Ad

Ad

In the episode of General Hospital that premiered on Friday, May 23, 2025, Dante and Brook Lynn were left speechless after Gio's breakdown in front of the public. Gio went onstage and announced that Brook Lynn and Dante were his actual parents, who never tried to reclaim him. He then violently broke his violin into pieces on the Nurses' Ball stage.

Meanwhile, Drew and Willow talked to Carly about a custody arrangement. However, Carly was quick to turn it down. They offered Carly that Michael would have the kids every weekend and for a few weeks during the summer. Carly refused to give up. She made it clear that the custody battle was not over.

Ad

Elsewhere, Cody told Dante that Brook Lynn had given birth to his child and that Gio was his biological son. He talked about the time when Brook Lynn got pregnant when they were teens. Dante was shocked to learn the truth about Gio.

Later, in General Hospital, Michael made a surprise visit at the Nurses' Ball. He left the event by taking his son, Wiley, with him. When the kids completed their performance, they were excited to see their father and ran directly into his arms. Willow and Drew were shocked, and they failed to say anything when Michael left with his son.

Ad

Also Read: "Young man deserves an Emmy" — Viewers blown away by Gio’s standout moment on General Hospital

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aranya Dhar Aranya Dhar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda, where he covers all things pop culture and daily soap operas. With over 7 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry, he has previously worked as a copywriter at Inception Advertising and rapidly advanced from creative writer to assistant manager at Zee Entertainment Enterprises, where he led a team of writers.



He holds a master’s degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University, which motivated him towards writing. Aranya likes to capture the ethos of contemporary society and give words to the intersection of media and pop culture. His academic pursuits also included presenting research papers at international conferences and he is a member of the Comparative Literature Association of India.



In his free time, Aranya enjoys trekking in the mountains and finding spiritual fulfilment in nature. One can often find him sipping a cup of hot tea while admiring the flora and fauna in a remote village in the Himalayas. Believing there’s something to learn from everyone, he admires various personalities from Bob Dylan, Martin Scorsese, and to Anurag Kashyap. Know More