General Hospital spoilers for next 2 weeks (March 19 to 28, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Dangers, confrontations, and challenges mark the upcoming episodes of General Hospital in the wake of Charlotte Cassadine's return to Port Charles, bringing her father, Valentin, on a quest for revenge. Within the town, Congressman Drew Quartermaine is busy making enemies while Tracy Quartermaine targets Drew's attorney, Martin Grey.

The past week on General Hospital witnessed Anna Devane and Jason Morgan bringing Charlotte back from South America, to Lulu Spencer. Anna learned Jack Brennan did not issue the kill order for Valentin Cassadine. However, Valentin escaped and planned revenge on Brennan.

Elsewhere, Dante Falconeri re-bonded with his former wife, Lulu, as the latter backed out from informing him about his baby through Brook Lynn's teenage pregnancy. However, Brook Lynn confronted her mother and grandmother for more information in the Giovanni parentage story arc.

As fans know, General Hospital is one of the longest-running daily soaps airing on ABC since April 1965. The soap's plot pivots on the titular medical institution in the backdrop of Port Charles, a fictional township. The storyline extends to include the town's mobsters, law enforcers, and other residents besides the hospital staff.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

Mistaken targets ruin situations on General Hospital

While Jack Brennan had nothing to do with the kill order against Valentin Cassadine, the latter believed Brennan to be behind all attacks on him. As such, he planned revenge and spiked Brennan's champagne with polonium. However, Carly Spencer drank it and fainted.

On Monday's episode, dated March 17, 2025, Carly was rushed to the hospital, and her stomach was washed. However, her condition seemed to deteriorate without an antidote lea,ving her fighting for life. Upcoming episodes may see improvement in her condition after the antidote is administered.

However, Brennan may soon realize the culprit behind Carly's predicament. When he discovers Valentin's role, he will track down his former colleague and avenge Carly's plight.

Meanwhile, Valentin Cassadine, who was caught sneaking into Sonny Corinthos's new home, will face his own sticky situation. Unwilling to push Sonny's temper too far, he will offer vital information in exchange for his life being spared. Whether Sonny finds out about the culprit behind the explosion in his penthouse remains to be seen.

General Hospital: Friendships and associations await a change

Brook Lynn recently told her husband, Harrison Chase, about the father of her baby during her teenage pregnancy. So far, Chase unburdened all his personal problems before his colleague-cum-friend, Dante Falconeri, including the secret about Brook Lynn's baby, who was put up for adoption.

However, knowing Dante was the baby's father is likely to change Chase's attitude towards Brook Lynn's past pregnancy. He may realize that Dante is clueless about fathering a baby during his teenage years and may feel tempted to disclose the same.

If he reveals the baby's secret to Dante, Brook Lynn will be in an awkward situation. As such, she may discourage Chase from telling Dante. Moreover, BLQ's mother, Lois Cerullo, and her grandmother, Gloria Cerullo, will try to stop Chase from revealing anything about the long-kept secret.

A stranger on General Hospital holds secrets

Lucas Jones recently met a stranger, lawyer Marco, played by Adrian Anchondo, at his hotel in Miami. In the wake of Lucas's recent break-up with Brad Cooper, he got drunk and spilled his sad love life to Marco before kissing him. When Marco asked for his room key, Lucas handed it over.

However, Lucas will likely wake up embarrassed and hungover, remembering his very drunken move towards the stranger. While he may not remember the events of the night, Marco will assure him that nothing regretful occurred, and he will ensure Lucas's safety back in his room.

General Hospital spoilers hint at Marco's arrival in Port Charles to visit Jenz Sidwell. Marco's connection with Sidwell and more secrets will be revealed later in his story arc.

General Hospital: Other story arcs in the coming weeks

Sasha Gilmore will hold an honest talk with Jason Morgan. She may discuss her new job offer at the Metro Court Hotel. Moreover, she may inform him about her deal of $250,000 promised by Jenz Sidwell. Jason may emphasize the danger of dealing with Sidwell before issuing a warning to Sidwell.

Drew Quartermaine may try to form new alliances as he gets surrounded by more enemies. Meanwhile, he will try to prepare for his upcoming press conference. However, spoilers suggest Nina Reeves will put her plan against him into action. Whether that leads to a disaster upending his plans remains to be seen.

Stay tuned to ABC every weekday to catch the upcoming drama on General Hospital as Valentin sneaks around Port Charles while Drew loses face.

