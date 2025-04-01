General Hospital spoilers: Sonny & Carly reconnect, Lucy stuns Sidwell and Tracy walks down memory lane

It is a time to celebrate and commemorate General Hospital as the soap completed its 62nd season. The show's Tuesday episode, dated April 1, 2025, will see a day marking a significant milestone, with the opening of Dr. Monica Quartermaine Cardiac Centre at the titular hospital, while people connected with the hospital turn up to speak at the important event.

In the wake of Ric Lansing and Elizabeth Webber's accident seen in the previous episode, dated March 31, 2025, many relationships hang from a thread. On one hand, a clueless but remorseful Kristina Corinthos was seen standing with her sister, Molly Lansing, in grief but keeping quiet about her role in Ric's accident. On the other hand, Lucky Spencer, who knew Kristina's actions kept a lid on it while waiting beside Elizabeth.

Elsewhere, Tracy Quartermaine won the tussle with Drew Caine as Monica Quartermaine negotiated with the Port Charles Land Trust. This left Drew betrayed. Emma Drake and Anna Devane had an open conversation about this matter. However, Emma had to spend a night in lockup for her past activities. Meanwhile, Sonny Corinthos and Jason Morgan returned home with all Solinsky's material they could collect.

General Hospital remains one of the longest-running daily soaps airing on ABC since April 1963.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

General Hospital: Carly discusses matters with Sonny

Recently, Carly Spencer was poisoned by polonium added to a champagne bottle meant for Jack Brennan. While Valentin Cassadine, who tried to poison Brennan, was caught and deported, many in Port Charles advised Carly to stay away from Brennan for her safety.

During this time, Sonny Corinthos took in Carly's daughter Donna Corinthos and cared for her. Following this, Sonny went to Toronto with Jason Morgan to look for Solinsky. While they could not get any definite information from the hitman, they returned home with all the devices and other material Solinsky had on him.

As General Hospital celebrates its 62nd anniversary, Sonny is expected to attend the event of the opening of the cardiac centre. The soap's spoilers suggest Sonny will meet Carly at the venue but go to the chapel to reconnect with each other. Carly may also reminisce about Bobbie Spencer and her contributions to the hospital and the town.

While Sonny may have hopeful predictions for their future, Carly will end up thinking about Jason's warning about her safety and his threats to Brennan. Although Carly has warned Brennan about Jason's threats, she may have endangered Jason's safety as Brennan tries to retaliate.

General Hospital: Lucy has something vital to say to Sidwell

Jenz Sidwell had all his charges go away and bought Wyndemere to settle down in Port Charles. He also approached the Deception to start a deal with them. To further this deal, he even bribed Sasha Gilmore with a neat packet of $250,000.

On Tuesday, April 1, 2025, as Laura Collins gets ready for her speech at the hospital's new opening, Curtis Ashford will meet her to inform her about a mystery donor. However, Laura may have an inkling about who the donor may be. She may guess that Jenz Sidwell paid the amount to create a better image as a philanthropist.

In the meantime, Lucy Coe will meet Sidwell and utter four words that surprise him. While the words are not yet revealed, they may convey a message connected to Sidwell's contributions to the cardiac centre and his presence at the inaugural event.

General Hospital: Tracy has a lot to reminisce about

Monday's episode, dated March 31, 2025, saw Tracy Quartermaine win her battle against Drew Caine based on Monica Quartermaine's deal with the Land Trust department of the town. Later she went to Anna Devane's office to inform Emma Drake that they won and wanted to pay Emma's legal fees.

As the soap's spoilers suggest, in the next episode, Tracy will be seen in the hospital as the Dr. Monica Quartermaine Cardiac Centre is opened. She will stand at the memorial wall and look at her father, Edward Quartermaine's photograph as she remembers his contributions to the medical facility.

She will also have Ned Ashton-Quartermaine with her as the two go through all the other photographs on the wall. Others will also attend the ceremony, including Felicia Scorpio, Anna Devane, Stella Henry, and Maxie Jones.

Catch the special celebration on General Hospital on Tuesday, April 1, 2025.

