General Hospital weekly preview sees Jason clash with Drew, Willow weigh her future, and Curtis deliver heartbreak

Relationships are heading towards transitions in General Hospital's upcoming episodes. While Jason takes his stand next to the Corinthos scion, Drew tries to firefight for his crumbling situation. On the other hand, Willow must make some life-changing decisions. Elsewhere, another marriage is at risk after Curtis learnt about Portia's lies and Drew's blackmail.

The past few weeks on General Hospital have revolved around the Giovanni-parentage reveal at the 2025 Nurses Ball. However, a big surprise occurred as Rory Gibson's Michael walked into the venue and took Wiley away. Michael got temporary custody of his children till the court hearings were over.

However, drama ensued in the courtroom as Sasha had a premature labor after revealing Michael to be the baby's father. Finally, the court ruled in favor of Michael, giving him full custody. A devastated Willow landed at the hospital.

On the other hand, Gio refused to trust any of his family members and stayed at Emma's. Brook Lynn broke ties with her mother and grandmother. Moreover, she consulted Marco to try to legally punish Lulu, who refused to apologize. Dante and Chase also had friction at the workplace.

Elsewhere, ADA Turner roped in Natalia to bring down the town's mob boss, Sonny Corinthos. While Alexis embezzled money to save her daughter, Kristina moved on to more thoughtless plans on the long-running ABC daily soap.

General Hospital: Jason refuses Drew's proposal

Friday's episode, dated June 13, 2025, saw Drew reconsider his stance in the wake of Willow losing the custody case. After Nina accused him of being the origin of all Willow's problems, the Congressman wondered whether he should break off with his girlfriend. As such, he approached Jason with a proposal.

However, the soap's spoilers suggest that Jason will reject his proposal. While it is unclear what Drew may have in mind, it is likely to be related to Willow and her children. He may ask Jason to convince Michael to share the kids' custody or allow Willow to stay close to them.

However, Jason will likely not interfere in the Corinthos scion's decisions. Moreover, the two will be seen discussing affairs later in the week. The henchman may inform Michael about Drew's plan, while the latter may share his own decisions and strategies.

Meanwhile, Jason will make himself busy with Sonny's problems. Since ADA Turner is pushing Natalia to testify against Sonny, Jason has the tough job of protecting his boss without hurting Natalia.

General Hospital: Willow reconsiders her future plans

Willow has shown blind faith in Drew so far. This was evident when she refused to believe that he tried to poison Wiley's mind. She called Michael a liar and wondered if Wiley could have misunderstood. Under Drew's influence, she tainted Michael while testifying in court. However, the ruling came against her, and Michael was given full custody of her children.

Initially shocked into a stupor, Willow Corinthos will likely recover to reconsider her stance in Port Charles. She will realize that her affair with Drew cost her everything that she valued. While her marriage failed, she lost her children, and her mother already dislikes Drew. In essence, the court has made her realize that she put Drew before her children.

Weighing her odds, Willow is expected to arrive at a decision in the upcoming General Hospital episodes. She may choose to break up with Drew to try to win back her children. Alternatively, disappointed at losing her children, she may decide to move to DC with Drew and Scout.

General Hospital: Curtis will turn back on his marriage

Curtis Ashford was disappointed to know that his wife had been lying to him for a very long time. And because of that, she became Drew's blackmail target. While he didn't want to create chaos by walking out on Portia right away, it was inevitable.

However, Curtis decided to solve the Drew menace first. As such, he employed Felicia's skills to locate Jacinda, so that he could use the escort to change her story and spoil Drew's image. With Drew's downfall already on the way, starting with Willow's loss at the custody case, Curtis will now take his next step.

The upcoming week on General Hospital may find Curtis informing Portia about his decision to end their marriage. How Trina reacts to the news remains to be seen. Meanwhile, Curtis will also reach out to Michael with an offer that the latter will be tempted to consider.

Stay tuned to General Hospital as Michael and Curtis collaborate, and Willow resolves to make her next move.

