General Hospital weekly update (August 4 to 8, 2025): Emma plans to expose Dalton, while Kristina's plan is a success 

This past week on the daytime soap opera General Hospital, from August 4 to 8, 2025, Port Charles was filled with serious emotions and heavy confrontations. As Josslyn leaves Port Charles, Emma plans to expose Dalton, with Gio becoming a part of her plan. On the other hand, Krisina's plan looked successful; meanwhile, Molly brought a solution for Scout.

Elsewhere, on General Hospital, tensions rise between Drew and Sidwell, as well as Ric and Ava. Moreover, Jason's quest to find Britt is on a halt, while in Croatia, Britt got into trouble for not delivering her work.

Here's everything to know that happened on General Hospital from August 4 to 8, 2025

Emma's plan to expose Dalton

However, she ran into Emma at the Metro Court and remarked that she had decided to leave Port Charles for a while.

She also mentioned that now, Emma might get the position at Dalton's lab as an assistant.

Emma, however, has different plans for Dalton. She has decided to expose him, as she speculates that Dalton experiments on animals for his tests. However, when Gio got to know about her plan, he initially disapproved of the idea, but eventually decided to be her accomplice in her mission.

Though Emma disagreed and wanted to do it by herself and take the blame if she got caught, Gio insisted that he wanted to help her. Later, when Trina asked Emma about her plan to expose Dalton, she added that Gio would be helping her. She also informed that the two of them working together has brought them closer.

Kritina's plan looks successful

As seen in the previous episodes of General Hospital, Kristina revealed that she had been paying Cody to manipulate Ava. This week, Ava approached Alexis with an offer, and she expressed that she wanted to cut Ric off and have a final deal with Alexis. Ava assured Alexis that, soon after she made the final deposit, Ava would hand over the key holding evidence to Alexis.

However, she added that Ric will not be a part of it. Further, while Alexis and Kristina were having dinner, Alexis remarked that Kristina's plan of charging Ava was working. Kristina was also seen offering more money to Cody when he wanted to back out of the situation. However, when Kristina offered him more money, he accepted.

Later, on General Hospital, Molly came up with a plan to keep Scout Cain in Port Charles, as Drew wants to relocate Scout to D.C.

Drew's plan

Drew (Image via YouTube/ @General Hospital)

On General Hospital this week, Drew wanted to make things right for Willow, after their wedding did not go through. Drew was seen asking Sidwell about the dirt he has on Sonny that can be used against Michael in the custody case. However, when things got intense, Drew remarked that he had ways to get things done.

Further, he checked in with Elizabeth to ask how Willow was doing. He explained to her that Willow is one of the most important people in his life, and she truly matters to him.

Britt is in trouble

Pascal and Britt (Image via YouTube/ @General Hospital)

Meanwhile, in the daily soap opera, Britt becomes emotional after seeing a photo of Rocco with Leisl. She was also seen on a call, remarking that things are not going her way. Frustrated with the situation, she decided to go on strike. She defies orders to stay at the resort and work in the lab. However, the mysterious man Pascal comes and warns her to follow the orders.

An unexpected turn takes place, as Josslyn and Vaughn also come to the same resort for their secret mission.

Catch the latest episodes of General Hospital on ABC and Hulu

