"Give him a chance" — Mixed reactions pour in as Rory Gibson steps into Michael’s shoes on General Hospital

General Hospital is the world’s longest-running daytime television soap opera, captivating audiences since 1963. Set in the fictional city of Port Charles, New York, the show intertwines medical drama with compelling personal storylines, including love, betrayal, and crime. Focused on the staff and patients of General Hospital, it features iconic families such as the Quartermaines and the Corinthos.

In recent events, soap opera fans witnessed a recast; however, they are voicing their opinions on this change. In the latest storyline, Michael Corinthos returned to Port Charles with a new face (the character has been recast). The Young and the Restless alum Rory Gibson has taken over the character.

On a Facebook discussion post, fans of the show are sharing their views. A fan by the name of Mary Lynn Ragan Foster commented,

"How can you tell after what 10 minutes? Give him a chance."

Comment by the fan on the post (Image via Facebook/@Carole Anne Paquin)

Mary commented on a discussion post started by another fan named Carole Anne Paquin. Carole started a discussion post on Facebook in May 2025. The post read,

"I don’t like the new Michael Corinthos, Rory Gibson is not right for that role !"

The Original Post by the fan (Image via Facebook/ @)

Many fans of the daytime soap opera General Hospital took an interest and started sharing their views on the same. While some defended the actor, saying he just spoke 1 line, and we shouldn't judge this fast. They wrote,

Comments by fans on the post (Image via Facebook/@Carole Anne Paquin)

On the other hand, several fans of the daytime soap opera suggested that the audience must give him a chance. They wrote,

Comments by fans on the post (Image via Facebook/@Carole Anne Paquin)

Here's everything to know about the recast of Michel Corinthos on General Hospital

Michel Corinthos is a fictional character on the daytime soap opera General Hospital, The character has recently been recast. Rory Ginson, who portrayed Noah Newman on The Young and the Restless, has stepped into the role of Michael Corinthos on General Hospital. Previously, the character was portrayed by Chad Duell from 2010 to 2025.

Rory took over the role of Michael Corinthos in 2025. Michael returned to Port Charles during the Nurses' Ball after leaving to recover in Germany from serious burns caused by an explosion at the Corinthos Mansion.

At the time, he was also dealing with a divorce and a custody battle over his kids, Amelia and Wiley. His return was a surprise, and during Wiley's performance at the Nurses' Ball, Wiley was thrilled to see his dad and ran into his arms.

Willow was shocked to witness Michael’s unexpected return. As he picked up Wiley and began to leave the event, Willow and Drew rushed after him. However, they were stopped by Jason, who warned them that chasing after Michael wasn’t a good idea.

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episode of General Hospital on the ABC Network and Hulu.

