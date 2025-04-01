"Go women" - General Hospital fans applaud Tracy and Emma for protecting their family's legacy

In the recent episodes of General Hospital, Tracy, the matriarch of the family, had a discussion with Elizabeth regarding Drew about his intention to take down the Quartermaine crypt. As Drew had politician Ezra assisting him in his plans, fans wondered whether Tracy would be able to stop their destructive plan and protect her family legacy.

Ad

As the storyline of General Hospital progressed, Emma decided to take drastic actions to stop Drew. Trina, Emma, and Gio fought against Councilman Ezra Boyle's demolition plans. Tracy arrived at the scene and joined Emma in stopping it to protect their family heritage.

At the Quartermaine crypt, Trina, Emma, and Gio were shocked when Boyle arrived with a demolition order. Trina recorded the scene, Emma chained herself in protest, and Tracy stepped in when the sheriff served Monica.

Ad

Trending

As the drama unfolded on General Hospital, fans praised Tracy and Emma for protecting their family’s legacy, while others speculated about the aftermath.One fan, going by the name Peggy Hemhauser, applauded Tracy, and Emma on Facebook and highlighted her love for the women for protecting their family legacy.

Hemhauser stated:

"Love Tracy, Emma, and Diane. Go women."

A post made by a fan about Tracy and Emma (Image via Facebook/General Hospital)

Several fans commented under the post and shared similar sentiments about the situation involving Tracy and Emma. While several netizens expressed their love for the women, saying that they love Emma and Tracy's bold move, another viewer commented that she hated Drew and urged everyone to vote him out of the show.

Ad

More fan reactions sharing the same sentiments (Image via Facebook/General Hospital)

Besides applauding Tracy and Emma, some fans voiced their opinion about the storyline of General Hospital. While a netizen explained why she loved the story, another fan appreciated the acting of the cast members and mentioned that she loved the latest episodes as they conveyed lots of emotions.

Ad

Fans voice their opinions about the characters and the storyline (Image via Facebook/General Hospital)

Current plot dynamics of General Hospital

In the latest episode of General Hospital, Kristina admitted to Lucky that she intended to sabotage Ava Jerome's car and kill her in a car crash. She panicked when Ric and Elizabeth got injured instead of Ava. Lucky decided to let Kristina off the hook and told her to pretend that she was at Charlie's Pub before the accident occurred.

Ad

Elizabeth came out of the crash safely with just a broken leg, for which she needed immediate surgery. However, Ric was in danger as he suffered severe head trauma and internal bleeding. When Ric's daughter, Molly, asked the doctors about her father's recovery, they said that they were doing their best.

Ad

Meanwhile, on General Hospital, Jason and Sonny tried to gather information regarding Soliski's hideout. They tried to locate the hitman by following the leads. However, in a shocking turn of events, Soliski attempted to escape.

As Sonny and Jason tried to nab Soliski, a struggle broke out, and he ended up dead. Sonny suggested that they should call Brick to check Soliski's devices. He thought that Soliski's devices could help them locate the real culprit and find out who ordered the hit.

Ad

Ad

Later, in General Hospital, Drew became furious after realizing that it was Monica who had stopped the crypt deal, and not Tracy. He felt betrayed when Monica's actions took away his right to the Quartermaine legacy. Since this was a major setback for Drew, fans speculated that he would not let it go easily.

Emma defended herself at Anna's office and asked Anna to reconsider arresting her. Mac Scorpio arrived at the scene with Emma's file. After finding out about Emma's past arrests, Anna had no choice but to arrest Emma, further complicating the plot dynamics.

Ad

With all the drama that is unwinding in Port Charles, fans are eager to find out what happens next on the ABC soap opera, General Hospital.

Also Read: Why are there rumors about Ric Lansing leaving General Hospital? Plot dynamics explored

Fans of General Hospital can watch the new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback