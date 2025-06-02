"Great casting!" — General Hospital fans rave over the new Michael, praising his edge and teasing drama ahead for Drew and Willow

In recent episodes of General Hospital, viewers witnessed a recast of the character Michael Corinthos. Actor Rory Gibson took over the role of Michael Corinthos in May 2025 from Chad Duell, who portrayed the character from 2010 to 2025. Gibson made his first appearance during the Nurses Ball episodes, specifically the episode that aired on May 23, 2025.

Fans of the daytime soap opera have been voicing their opinions about the recast. In a recent Facebook post, a fan named Lyanna McMahon commented:

"Great casting! Love him!"

Lyanna shared her thoughts on a post started by another fan named Boiko Marinov, who posted on May 31, 2025. Boiko shared photos of Rory Gibson, who replaced Chad Duell as Michael, and captioned them:

"Dark Michael Rises! Is Drew About to Face His Ultimate Reckoning? Michael’s return to Port Charles isn’t just personal — it’s payback. And Drew may be the first to fall in his path of destruction! #GeneralHospital #GHspoilers #DarkMichael"

Many General Hospital fans engaged with the post in the comments section. Some expressed their appreciation for the new casting choice, while others shared their admiration for the actor’s striking looks.

Meanwhile, others shared their anticipation for Michael to bring down Drew and Willow. Some voiced frustration over the duo seemingly getting away with everything, and they believe this version of Michael won’t let them off the hook so easily.

Everything to know about Michael taking down Willow and Drew on General Hospital

In the current storyline of General Hospital, a shocking twist unfolded as Michael returned to Port Charles from Germany. He arrived at the Nurses Ball event, where Wiley was ecstatic to see him and ran into his arms, screaming "Daddy." This shocked Willow and Drew, and the two ran after him as Michael took his son from the event.

However, their chase was unsuccessful, as Jason stepped in the middle and said that going after them might not be a good idea. Later, Willow showed up at Michael's place begging to see the kids. Michael denied her request, saying that the children were asleep. When she further pleaded to just see them, he remained resistant and denied that as well.

The situation escalated into an argument over custody. Michael exclaimed that the kids did not belong with her and expressed his desire to seek full custody of Wiley and Amelia. However, he added that he would consider sharing custody if she ended her relationship with his distant uncle, Drew, leaving Willow in a difficult position.

Interested viewers can catch the latest episodes of General Hospital on the ABC Network and Hulu.

