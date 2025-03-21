“He has a soft side to him” — General Hospital fans applaud the emotional layers in Sonny and Laura’s scene

ABC Network's daytime soap opera General Hospital is one of the longest-running series on American television. The soap is set in the fictional city of Port Charles and revolves around the complicated lives of the powerful families of the city.

Ad

The recent episodes of General Hospital have left fans emotional and questioning if Sonny is leaving the show. A fan by the name of Beverly Brown commented on a Facebook post by another fan about the emotional side of Sonny, who is a mob boss. The character, played by Maurice Benard, has a tough personality, but fans saw his soft side while talking to Laura in a recent episode. The user wrote:

Ad

Trending

"He had me emotional today. He has a soft side to him. I love him."

Comment by fan (Image via Facebook/ @Annazette Shaw Grant )

Beverly commented on a post by Annazette Shaw Grant that read:

Ad

"Sonny's scenes today were sad it was as if he's saying goodbye to everyone he loves"

Post by the fan of General Hospital (Image via Facebook/ @Annazette Shaw Grant)

This left the fans wondering if the character of Sonny is leaving General Hospital or not. At the same time, some fans discussed Maurice Benard's possible retirement from the show.

Ad

Comments by fans (Image via Facebook/ @Annazette Shaw Grant)

Other fans of the General Hospital were happy to see Sonny and Laura on-screen together, as the two shared a strong bond in the past. However, their bond faced challenges as Laura had plans of becoming a Mayor and Sonny was involved in criminal activities. This created discrepancies in their bond, and the two drifted apart.

Ad

Comments by fans (Image via Facebook/ @Annazette Shaw Grant)

The current storyline of Sonny on General Hospital

Ad

In a recent episode of the show, Sonny brings Donna to his new place. She is confused as to why he brought her here. Sonny tells her that her mother is in the hospital as her stomach hurts. Donna looks worried, but Sonny promises her that he will take her to see her mother first thing in the morning.

After putting Donna to bed, Sonny calls Laura and asks her to come over as he has something very important to discuss. Laura asks him if they could discuss this over a call or if he could come to her place, to which he declines. He says that Donna is at his place and he cannot leave her alone. Laura shows up at his place with her bodyguards, and he is not surprised.

Ad

Laura and Sonny sit together and discuss how Valentin has been breaking in and creating problems in the family. Recently, Valentine had drugged Carly, though Carly wasn't his target, and this caused Carly's hospitalization. Later, the two discuss how close they used to be to each other and how their falling apart affected them both.

Sonny's Mobster life didn't align well with Laura's life as a Mayor. Their friendship has seen many bumps on the road that split them apart. However, now the two are happy to be reconnected, and their renewed friendship means a lot to both Sonny and Laura.

Ad

More about Maurice Benard

Ad

Maurice Benard is an American actor, he was born on 1 March 1963, in San Francisco, California. The General Hospital actor married Paula Smith in 1990. Together, they have four children: Cailey Sofia, Heather Rose, Cassidy Rose, and Joshua James. The actor is a spokesperson for Mental Health America and advocates for the treatment of the disorder.

Benard is open about his mental health issues and the challenges of Bipolar disorder. He also has his podcast State of Mind, where the actor spreads awareness about mental health. In the July 2024 episode of the podcast, he revealed that sometimes he has to take time off General Hospital to take care of his mental health.

Ad

Fans of the show can catch the latest episodes on ABC Network and Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback