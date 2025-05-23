How long did Ronn Moss appear on The Bold and the Beautiful? Details explored 

Ronn Moss portrayed the character Ridge Forrester on the daytime soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful from 1987 to 2012. Although he played the role for 25 years, he briefly left the show in 1992, returning to reprise the character in 1993. The daytime soap opera, which first aired in 1987, introduced the character of Ridge Forrester, portrayed by Moss, and was one of the original cast members till 2012.

The Bold and the Beautiful is a long-running American soap opera centered on the glamorous world of the Forrester family, who run a high-end fashion house in Los Angeles. The show weaves together themes of love, betrayal, ambition, and family drama, following the complex relationships, rivalries, and power struggles among the Forresters and those connected to their elite fashion empire.

Here's everything to know about Ron Moss's Ridge Forrester and his years on The Bold and the Beautiful

Ridge Forrester is a fictional character on the daytime soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful, and was introduced in 1987, as the show premiered. The Forrester family is one of the major families in Los Angeles (where the soap opera is set). Ronn played the role from 1987 to 1992. The actor parted ways from the soap opera for one year for unknown reasons.

During his absence in 1992, Lane Davies temporarily took over the role of Ridge Forrester. However, Ronn Moss returned to the soap opera in 1993 and continued portraying the character until his departure in 2012. This time, he left the soap opera to pursue other creative opportunities and has not returned to the role since.

Ronn Moss was part of the cast from 1987 to 2012, totaling nearly 25 years, excluding a brief one-year absence. He was one of the original cast members of the show. Alongside him, Katherine Kelly Lang, who plays Brooke Logan, also remains an original cast member. After Moss departed in 2012, Thorsten Kaye took over as Ridge Forrester in 2013 and has portrayed the character ever since.

Ridge Forrester is a complex character at the center of several major storylines. He belongs to the Forrester family, which owns Forrester Creations, one of the most popular luxury fashion houses in Los Angeles. He has been involved in various intricate family and relationship dynamics, including his affair with the Logan sisters, Katie and Brooke.

Here's a glance at the life of Ronn Moss

Ronald Montague Moss is an American actor, musician, director, and producer who was born on March 4, 1952, in Los Angeles, California. The actor is best known for his portrayal of Ridge Forrester on the daytime soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS. The actor was married to Shari Shattuck; together, they had two children: Creason Moss and Caleb Maudine Moss. However, the couple separated and got divorced in 2002.

Further, Ronn married Devin DeVasquez on September 25, 2009. Ronn Moss was an original founding member of the band Player, which was famous for Baby Come Back in 1978.

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful on the CBS Network.

