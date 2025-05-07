How many roles did Alison Sweeney play on Days of Our Lives? All characters explored 

The American actress Alison Sweeney portrays the character of Sami Brady on the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives. Along with that, she played the role of a young Adrienne Johnson in a flashback sequence on the soap opera. Sweeney is also known for her portrayal in the Hannah Swensen Mysteries movie series on Hallmark.

The daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives is one of the longest-running shows in the history of American television. The series is all set to celebrate in 60th year on the air in November 2025, having first aired on November 8, 1965. The soap opera is set in the fictional city of Salem, and the plot dives into the complex lives of the most affluent families of Salem.

Here are the roles portrayed by Alison Sweeney on the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives

Actress Alison Sweeney portrays the character of Sami Brady on Days of Our Lives. However, she also revealed that she portrayed the character of young Adrienne Johnson in 1987, when she was merely 11 years old, in a flashback sequence.

1) Sami Brady (1993 - 2025)

Sami Brady is a fictional character on the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives. The character was introduced in the year 1993. She is the daughter of Dr. Marlena Evans and Roman Brady. Sami is a complex character who has been through several challenges in her life, from her complicated love arcs to confusion regarding the father of he child.

Throughout her time on the show, she has been romantically involved with Lucas Horton, EJ DiMera, Rafe Hernandez, and a few more. She is the mother of four children: Johnny and Sydney DiMera with EJ, and Will and Allie Horton with Lucas Horton.

2) Adrienne Johnson (1987)

Adrienne Johnson is a fictional character on the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives. The character was introduced in the year 1986 by actress Judi Evans and has been portrayed by her since its introduction on the soap opera.

However, in a flashback scene in 1987, actress Alison Sweeney was seen portraying young Adrienne Johnson on the soap opera.

Here's everything to know about Alison Sweeney, the actress from Days of Our Lives

The famous American actress Alison Sweeney was born in Los Angeles, California, on September 19, 1976. In 2000, the actress got married to David Sanov, who is a police officer; together they have two kids, Benjamin Sanov and Megan Sanov.

The actress stepped into the role of Sami Brady when she was only 16 years old. In an exclusive interview with Hollywood Mom Blog, her co-star, Bryan Dattilo, who portrayed Lucas Horton, revealed that she took him to her high school prom.

Apart from acting, Sweeney has also written and published books and directed a few soap opera episodes. She has authored books like All The Days Of My Life So Far, The Star Attraction, Opportunity Knocks, and a few more.

She has also directed episodes of soap operas like DOOL and General Hospital.

Alison Sweeney has been a part of other entertainment projects like This Time Each Year, Love & Jane, The Wedding Veil trilogy, and many more.

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episodes of Days of Our Lives on the Peacock Network.

