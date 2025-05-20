I absolutely love how General Hospital turns the Nurses Ball into a masterclass in suspense every single year

Port Charles witnessed this year's Nurses Ball premiere on May 20, 2025, on General Hospital with fanfare and the promise of extraordinary performances. Leading up to the event, fans saw many characters practice their performances. From Gio's music to Isaiah's dance, there are some expected and some surprises awaiting the show.

Ad

Taking the events of the past few episodes into consideration, Nurses Ball 2025 had been building up to some shocking revelations. As such, longtime fans like me can vouch that General Hospital stays true to its tradition of keeping the suspense alive surrounding the annual ball. Moreover, the suspense is not just about the unexpected performances, but also about the other story arcs connected to the mega show.

The past week saw the Gio parentage story arc picking up speed as relentless Lulu decided to throw all caution to the wind and dig out evidence about Gio's birth. In her endeavor, she found an ally in Cody. Meanwhile, Carly managed to bring the hearing dates for Willow's custody battle forward, without informing Michael. When Nina discovered Carly's plan to take Willow's children away, they had a catfight.

Ad

Trending

Elsewhere, Curtis accused Drew of blackmail, who, in return, gave out veiled threats to his former friend. On the other hand, Isaiah overheard Portia's predicament.

Disclaimer: This article contains speculations and the author's personal opinions.

General Hospital: What likely surprises may Nurses Ball 2025 witness?

Ad

The current storyline of General Hospital is very gripping, with more than one secret hanging to drop out of the closet. To start with, Lulu's sleuthing on Gio's parentage is likely to come out during this event, with the latter being one of the star performers of the show.

Both Dante Falconeri and Brook Lynn may come to know about their connection with Gio, leaving them stunned. At the same time, if Gio learns about his parentage, he may be upset since he recently had a fallout with Dante. However, Lois will be at the centre of all the blame.

Ad

Also Read: What happened between Dante and his secret son Gio on General Hospital? Plot dyanmics explored

The other secret that is waiting to come out involves Portia, Curtis and Drew. Curtis has already guessed that Drew is blackmailing Portia with the information that can wreck her and Trina. As such, he may ask Portia to come clean. While she may not want to risk her marriage and may try to weave another yarn of lies, Curtis will likely come to know enough to pressure her.

Ad

Ad

On Drew's side, his bribing of the German clinic to stop Willow from meeting Michael is yet to be revealed, which may affect their custody battle. Moreover, no one has so far informed Willow about Nina and Drew's affair. These secrets have the potential to destroy Willow's relationships with her beau and her mother.

Yet another secret that needs to come out is the identity of Sonny's enemy, whose first ploy gave Michael his burns. Their next foiled attempt was at the LA hospital after Sonny's surgery, when Brick had to shoot the contract killer. The mysterious call that Jason is teased to receive may have answers to these.

Ad

Add to that a surprise party crasher that the spoilers suggest, and there is a blend of a soap opera suspense.

What is remarkable about every General Hospital Nurses Ball?

Ad

Besides Lucy Coe as the host, almost every Nurses Ball has had an element of anticipation and suspense. While many of the performances were surprising as well, such as Magic Milo, Richard Simmons and Rick Springfield, the suspense often extends to related storyline.

This year, the tension is palpable as the mystery guest is likely to crash the event soon. The promos show shocked faces of Sidwell, Ned, Drew, Willow, Sonny and more. Moreover, Lois looks scared as Gio promises to do something he has never done before.

Ad

Going by Drew's expression, the unexpected party crasher could be Michael. However, this is a guess, since there are many others who can shake up Port Charles with their presence. However, even after years of watching, General Hospital's Nurses Ball still manages to keep my excitement and anticipation running.

Also Read: General Hospital spoilers for next 2 weeks (May 21 to 30, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Stay tuned to ABC to catch the surprise guest and other performances on the annual mega event on General Hospital.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Poushali Guharauth Poushali is a comics and pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English Literature and an Advanced Diploma in Creative Writing. With a mammoth 17 years of experience under her belt at companies such as InfoCognitio, Tata Interactive Systems, ICFAI, Wordsmith, DAV Public School, and more, Poushali strives to create the most engaging and compelling content.



Poushali's years of experience also mean that she is a master in conducting in-depth research on any topic she covers, and cross-checking facts with official sources to produce top-notch content.



Poushali admires the late Chef Anthony Bourdain for his openness to world cultures and also looks up to Shah Rukh Khan's hard work and dedication to his craft. If she could travel back in time, she would love to be part of the classic 'The Sound of Music' as she appreciates its cinematography, script, and narrative.



When she's not working, Poushali enjoys binging on the latest K-dramas, Hollywood shows, and Indian series across OTT platforms. Know More