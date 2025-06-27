I firmly believe Drew on General Hospital—crossed a line that he’ll never come back from and Wiley’s reaction proved it

Justice is waiting to knock on the doors for Drew Caine of General Hospital, who damaged his reputation on the soap. His actions have been deplorable from the time he came back from his prison stay, where he was beaten up. From getting into a physical affair with Nina to stealing his nephew's wife, he has done it all. He also employed numerous dirty tricks to keep his office and destroy his former friend, Curtis.

As a longtime General Hospital viewer, I have seen many despicable characters and dishonorable actions in the show's storyline. However, Drew's act of trying to poison little Wiley against Michael was too sickening. The expressions of little Viron Weaver, who plays Wiley, hit the spot for fans like me. The child artist presented Wiley's perplexity and disappointment perfectly.

Meanwhile, other story arcs on General Hospital revolved around Gio, Kristina, and Natalia. While Natalia exchanged evidence for her safety, she proceeded to tell Marco and Sidwell about starting anew. This way, she jeopardized Sonny's life. At the same time, Kristina ignored her mother's advice and continued to trap Ava via Cody.

Elsewhere, Gio's parents were miserable. Fans saw Dante apologizing to Jason for criticizing him in the past, while Brook Lynn tearfully witnessed her son getting along with Lulu. Tracy was also seen digging at both Drew and Martin on the long-running ABC daily soap.

Disclaimer: This article contains the author's opinion.

General Hospital: How did Drew target Wiley?

Drew encouraged Willow to move into his house with her kids. He also urged her to name him the children's guardian. However, when Willow and Michael's custody battle started, Drew was ready to use all methods to make Willow win, even if it hurt her children.

On Monday's episode of June 9, 2025, Drew targets Michael using Wiley. When he and Ric Lansing met to discuss the case, he spotted Wiley alone in the hospital corridor. Keeping the child within earshot, Drew loudly told the attorney that Michael had returned for Sasha and the new baby. As such, he will not want Wiley and Amelia as his family.

Wiley Corinthos was affected by this remark and charged his father with the same. When Michael assured him about his love, Wiley admitted to having heard Uncle Drew say this. However, when Michael told Willow how revolting Drew's actions were in hurting the child, she refused to believe that Drew could do this. On the contrary, she called Michael a liar, wondering whether Wiley misunderstood Drew.

General Hospital: Analyzing Drew's actions towards Wiley

I saw Drew's arrival as a rigid and straightforward character, along with many GH fans. I saw him get into scrapes but keep a kind heart to help Port Charles residents in need. Moreover, I witnessed his changed personality since his return from prison. Since then, he has transformed into a despicable person over the years,

While his list of evil deeds keeps growing, what he did to Wiley seems unpardonable to me. Not only does he neglect Scout, but he also doesn't hesitate to use small children to get to his goal. Evidently, Drew's downfall is awaited soon, to the satisfaction of most viewers.

Stay tuned to General Hospital to catch the latest on Drew getting his retribution and Willow's predicament.

