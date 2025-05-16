"I can't wait to hear Tracy sing" — General Hospital fans gear up for Nurses Ball chaos and legacy-shaking reveals

General Hospital is a long-running American daytime television soap opera that first aired in 1963. Set in the fictional town of Port Charles, New York, the show revolves around the lives of doctors, nurses, and patients at the town's hospital.
The recent story arc of General Hospital is set to explore its annual charity event, The Nurses Ball. A lot is going into the preparations, as fans of the soap opera found out that Tracy, an ambiguous character, will not only be doing a dance performance but also be singing. A fan by the name of June Marion commented on a discussion post started by another fan on Facebook. Marion commented:
"I can't wait to hear Tracy sing lol I don't even care about all the other stuff 🤣."
June commented on a discussion post started by Gethro Dorcent on May 14, 2025. Gethro wrote a speculative breakdown of the upcoming Nurse Ball.
"Oooh now this is the kind of Nurses Ball chaos I live for! Let’s break it down: • Gio being Dante’s son and Lulu knowing? That’s got 'dramatic slow clap and glass drop' energy written all over it... Drew slept with Nina? Someone pass Carly the mic and the confetti cannon... Nina and Portia behind Drew being drugged? Plot twist!"
It added:
"Joss as a WSB agent? That’s not a secret, that’s a spin-off!... Portia altering Heather Webber’s medical records? Ma’am, this isn’t Grey’s Anatomy, it’s Lies General... Honestly, if even a fraction of this goes down at the Nurses Ball, Port Charles might need a new stage and a new hospital wing. Glitter will fly, secrets will burn, and the fallout? Legendary."
While some fans of General Hospital applauded Gethro Dorcent, others also expressed their excitement for the upcoming event.
On the other hand, some fans of General Hospital made their own speculations about the upcoming event.
Here's everything to know about the Nurse's Ball from General Hospital
The Nurses Ball is an annual charity event at the daytime soap opera General Hospital. The event first took place in 1994 and is held at the Metro Court Hotel in Port Charles.
This ball was originally created to raise funds and awareness about HIV and AIDS. This year's Nurses Ball was announced by the soap through a YouTube video and an Instagram post published on April 2, a day after the 62nd anniversary of the soap opera.
Fans of the soap opera may witness many things being unfolded in this upcoming event. Secrets from the past may resurface. Even characters can come as a surprise not only to the audience but also to the residents of Port Charles. Currently, the town is filled with secrets of betrayal and more.
Not only that, they can also look forward to the plausible arrival of characters from the past that can alter current relationships. Talking about the same, fans may also see a few test reports with altered results, which may lead to drama.
Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episodes of General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.