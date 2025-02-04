Is Jack Brennan fame Charles Mesure leaving General Hospital? Everything you need to know

Charles Mesure first appeared on General Hospital as Jack Brennan on December 1, 2023. Brennan quickly became a part of the storyline, drawing viewers in with his complicated character.

On February 3, 2025, Soap Opera Digest reported that Charles Mesure decided to leave the show, and a spokesperson confirmed the news, saying:

“Charles Mesure opted to exit the role of Brennan. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

However, the reason for the exit was not announced either by the actor or the show at the time of publishing this article.

Jack Brennan's story on General Hospital was full of mystery as he worked his way up in the World Security Bureau (WSB) and got involved in the criminal world. He was introduced as the director of WSB, and his connections with Sonny Corinthos and the Pikeman Security Group showed that he had darker goals.

Brennan's relationship with Carly Spencer added another layer to his character, as their interactions went from tension to curiosity. Despite his criminal ties, Brennan's intelligence kept viewers guessing about his true motives, especially as he manipulated both Anna Devane and Valentin Cassadine. In the end, he revealed that he was a free man and became the new head of a WSB facility.

Who will join the cast of General Hospital as the new Jack Brennan?

Charles Mesure played Jack Brennan on General Hospital since December 1, 2023. His last episode aired on January 30, 2024, and starting on February 4, 2025, soap veteran Chris McKenna will take over the role of Brennan. A spokesperson for General Hospital confirmed the recast to Soap Opera Digest and expressed excitement about continuing Brennan's story with McKenna.

Chris McKenna is well-known for his roles on One Life to Live as Joey Buchanan and The Young and the Restless as Mark Harding. During an interview with TV Insider, released on February 3, 2025, he reflected on his chemistry read with Laura Wright (Carly Spencer) and said:

“I know Laura, but I hadn’t seen her in 30 years, so I said, ‘Well, of course, I’ll be there.’”

Their reunion brought back fond memories, and McKenna remembered their fun time together during a Make-A-Wish softball game in 1994. He also shared that General Hospital executive producer Frank Valentini still saw him as the young actor he once was, joking, “You were not this good when you were 12,” to which McKenna responded, “No s**t!”

About his new role as Jack Brennan, McKenna said:

“This is the kind of character I’ve been playing a lot the past decade, but this is a new version. I’m a cool spy now.”

He also mentioned that every script is "exciting, so it’s fun.” With his experience in soaps, McKenna talked about the training he received and explained:

“It’s hard to overstate the amount of training you get doing 100 pages a day...actors on soaps are the hardest working actors in this industry and don’t get enough credit.”

A reflection of Charles Mesure’s acting career

Charles Mesure has had a diverse acting career, working in many different countries and genres. Born in England and raised in Australia, he was trained at the National Institute of Dramatic Art, where he started building his career in theater and TV.

His early work in New Zealand earned him recognition, including a Best Actor nomination for City Life and a Best Supporting Actor award for Street Legal. Mesure gained more attention with his roles in popular TV shows like V (2009), where he played the character Kyle Hobbes. He portrayed the archangel Michael in Hercules: The Legendary Journeys and Xena: Warrior Princess.

He also appeared in shows such as Lost, Crossing Jordan, and Desperate Housewives, delivering performances in both drama and comedy projects.

Interested viewers can watch the new episodes of General Hospital on ABC as well as Hulu.

