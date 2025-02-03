Who was Jack Wagner's love interest on General Hospital? Explained

ABC's General Hospital, which premiered on ABC on April 1, 1963, has kept fans captivated with its storylines and characters. Created by Doris and Frank Hursely, the show is set in the fictional town city of Port Charles. General Hospital revolves around dramatic events and romantic entanglements in the lives of the Corinthos, Quartermaine, Cassadine, and Spencer families.

Veteran actor Jack Wagner played the character of Director Frisco Jones on General Hospital from 1984 till 2013. His love interest on the sets of General Hospital was the character of Felicia Cummings, portrayed by the actress Kristina Wagner.

Trending

Jack and Kristina's on-screen romance on General Hospital and their real-life marriage

Jack Wagner's character of Frisco Jones first met Felicia Cummings in 1984 when she was on a mission to take back a ring that was an Aztec heirloom. The two met and they immediately hit it off and their famous and well-loved romance began. Fans rooted for the characters and hoped that they would end up together.

During the 1988 storyline of General Hospital, Frisco Jones was assumed to be dead while he was undercover on a mission and Felicia mourned his absence in Port Charles for months. Eventually, she was set to get married to Colton Shore.

During a memorable plot twist, in 1989, Frisco Jones turned up to Port Charles alive and well, and just in time to see Felicia getting married to Colton. In 1990, Frisco and Felicia finally got married on the show and traveled to Europe for their honeymoon together. The couple had a daughter called Maxie Jones in 1991.

While Jack and Kristen played a couple on General Hospital, the two had a romance that blossomed off-screen in real life as well. Jack and Kristen fell in love with each other after being introduced to each other on the sets of the soap. Kristen made their romance public and official in 1990 when she announced that she was pregnant with their son Peter Wagner.

Jack and Kristen married each other in 1993 and had their second son together in 1994, named Harrison. In real life, the couple separated from each other in 2001 but their divorce was not finalized. They stayed together until 2006 when they finalized their divorce and moved their own separate ways. Both of them reportedly remain good friends.

What happened to Frisco and Felicia's characters, played by Jack and Kristen, on General Hospital?

In 1992 on the soap, Felicia moved to Texas with Maxie, and after being constantly stressed and worried regarding her husband Frisco's safety while he was on missions, she made the decision to part ways.

In 1994, Felicia almost got married to her partner Mac on the show but right before their marriage, Felicia's daughter Maxie's health condition worsened and she was detected to be suffering from Kawasaki disease. Mac tracked Frisco down and brought him to Port Charles to deliver the news and both Frisco and Felicia tried their level best to make sure Maxie recovered.

Luckily enough, Maxie recovered and to celebrate, Frisco and Felicia slept together and later she found out that she conceived a child. Their second daughter was born and was called Georgie Jones. Throughout this, Mac supported Felicia, though he was extremely hurt, while Frisco returned to his job at the World Security Bureau.

In 2013, Frisco returned to Port Charles to try to win back Felicia's heart but she was in a stable and healthy relationship with Mac. Since then, Jack Wagner's character has not returned to the show.

Fans and interested viewers can watch General Hospital on ABC Network and stream episodes on Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback