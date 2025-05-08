For over three decades, The Bold and the Beautiful has been all about high drama, trend-setting fashion, and complicated romance. Meanwhile, at the center of the CBS soap's longest-lasting storylines is Brooke Logan, portrayed by original cast member Katherine Kelly Lang.

Brooke's on-again, off-again romance with Ridge Forrester has engrossed viewers for years, but even Lang acknowledges the plotline is beginning to wear thin.

On the May 1 episode of Bold Live, Lang discussed what loyal viewers have picked up on: Brooke's obsessive chasing of Ridge, despite the numerous times their relationship hasn't worked, is beginning to resemble a loop.

“It’s kind of a broken record sometimes, but what else does Brooke have to go back to? She believes in her heart that that is her destiny, no matter what. Sometimes she has blinders on,” the actress said.

It's an unusual moment of truth from an actress who's been playing the character faithfully throughout a cycle of heartbreak and reconciliation. Brooke's conviction that Ridge is her destiny has ruled her for years, much to the irritation of viewers, who've watched her repeat the same emotional choices over and over again.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Unwavering devotion or emotional blindness?

Lang's use of the phrase "blinders on" is significant. Brooke's laser intensity regarding Ridge is too often at the cost of her own dignity or superior judgment. Again and again, she spurns other chances or relationships for Ridge, even when he is indifferent to her or moves his affections elsewhere with lightning speed.

This trend has rendered Brooke both one of the most interesting and polarizing characters on the show. Lang also referred to her character's tenacity with the metaphor "like a dog with a bone," as Brooke stubbornly refuses to let go of what she feels is true love.

Though that unshakeable commitment is perhaps admirable in other situations, it also makes her vulnerable to constant emotional disappointment, most of them put into motion by none other than Ridge himself.

The Bold and the Beautiful: A storyline spanning generations

Brooke and Ridge's relationship, which is dubbed by fans as "Bridge," has been a staple of The Bold and the Beautiful since its beginning. The epic has included several marriages, breakups, reconciliations, and even actor changes.

Ridge was initially played by Ronn Moss and is now portrayed by Thorsten Kaye. Taylor Hayes, Ridge's other big love interest, has also had several actresses play her, but the triangle dynamic has not changed much.

Despite cast changes and shifting storylines, Brooke's hold on Ridge has been at the core. Even in the storylines where Ridge rapidly focuses on Taylor or leaves Brooke with minimal explanation, the latter is still emotionally connected to him. This is a dramatic element that, much of the time, feels like a reset button for the characters.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Nick Marone's return

There could be a change in the works, given the expected return of Nick Marone, Ridge's half-brother and Brooke's ex-beau. Lang didn't directly address this storyline, but the return of Nick could add a fresh twist to her character's love life.

Nick coming back could be a spur to character development—or at least some narrative spice. It also provides an opportunity for fans to see a new chapter in Brooke's love life, one that could free her from her prolonged obsession with Ridge.

The Bold and the Beautiful: A character built on consistency

Lang's honest admission of the cyclical nature of her character's plotline doesn't take away from Brooke's legacy but serves to bring it into greater focus. Brooke's amorous determination, emotional highs and lows, and steady presence have maintained the arc in the show.

Her love life is certainly a "broken record" from time to time, but for viewers, Brooke's absolute faith in love, destiny, and second chances continues to be one of the reasons that The Bold and the Beautiful holds them watching.

Catch the latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful streaming on CBS.

