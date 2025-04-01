"Karma will come to Steffy" — The Bold and The Beautiful fans believe she won’t escape consequences for long

CBS' The Bold and The Beautiful first aired on American daytime television in 1987 and was created by Lee and William Bell. The show is set in Los Angeles and has won numerous Daytime Emmy Awards, in addition to receiving critical acclaim. The Bold and The Beautiful focuses on themes of romance, business rivalries, family feuds, and scandals and revolves around the lives of the members of the Forrester, Spencer, Logan, and Carter families.

Recently, on The Bold and The Beautiful, Steffy Forrester's character has been going through a lot of turmoil. Her husband Finn found out he was the biological father of Luna Nozawa, a convicted criminal who had been rescued from her incarceration by Bill Spencer. Finn had expressed his willingness to bond with Luna, which did not go down well with Steffy.

With the recent power struggle over Forrester Creations, Steffy was shown devising plans to make sure she could eliminate Hope Logan and Carter Walton from the picture. Eric Forrester and Ridge Forrester allowed her to make decisions regarding the company, which adversely affected other residents of Los Angeles.

Fans took to Facebook to share their feelings regarding Steffy Forrester's character. While they debated about her going off air for a while due to the character's pregnancy plot, others wrote about wanting her to pay her dues. One fan with the username took to the comment section of the post and wrote,

"Karma will come to Steffy."

Fans discussed how her behavior on the show could be characterized as "disgusting." They also spoke about how they felt Steffy looked down upon the Logans, especially due to Ridge's on-and-off involvement with Brooke and switching back to Taylor Hayes.

Viewers debated why the writers of The Bold and The Beautiful made sure Steffy was the one calling the shots regarding the decisions about Forrester Creations while Ridge and Eric did not protest or try to intervene.

Recent plot developments on The Bold and The Beautiful

Recently, on The Bold and The Beautiful, Sheila told her husband, Deacon Sharpe, that she was thrilled to find out Luna Nozawa was her granddaughter and looked forward to building a relationship with her. While Sheila was happy, Deacon was extremely displeased after finding out.

The only thing he could focus on was the fact that Luna was the one who had murdered two of his closest friends, and now she roamed scott free due to Bill Spencer's involvement in letting her free from prison. At II Giardino, Deacon made it clear to Sheila that she would eventually have to choose between Luna or him since he did not want to be involved with Luna in any capacity. Sheila ended up choosing Deacon.

Electra shared details about her relationship with Ivy and told her that Will Spencer was ready to take things to the next level, while she still did not feel confident enough to take the leap of faith.

Fans can watch The Bold and The Beautiful on CBS and stream episodes on Paramount+.

