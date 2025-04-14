“The adoption of Wiley isn’t legal?” — General Hospital fan theory raises questions about Willow’s fake documents

Betrayal and deception are taking a new turn on General Hospital as Willow Corinthos decided to move in with Drew Caine. In response, Carly Spencer lashed out at her, threatening to separate her from her kids. She also pointed out that Michael Corinthos had given her his son, Wiley, who does not belong to her. This complication may blow out in the soap's future storyline.

The soap's fans analyzed Wiley Corinthos's complicated relationship with Willow through social media posts. One fan, identifying as Beth Lasko, took to the soap's Facebook fan page to remind about Willow's fake birth certificate used for a marriage license. She commented:

"And not to mention used that fake Birth Certificate for documentation on adopting Wiley, What if the fraud that was committed with a fake Birth Certificate. means that Michael & Willow's marriage and the adoption of Wiley isn't legal?"

A fan post about Wiley's adoption by Willow (Image via Facebook/@General Hospital Fans-Official)

Many fans remembered the birth certificate story arc and liked the interesting twist.

Fan responses agreeing with the original post (Image via Facebook/@General Hospital Fans-Official)

Some others think Willow and Drew deserve retribution for their actions leading to Michael leading a peaceful life with Sasha Gilmore.

More fan responses pushing for Willow's punishment (Image via Facebook/@General Hospital Fans-Official)

General Hospital: How has Wiley's journey been so far?

Wiley Corinthos's birth and early life were controversial. His father is Michael Corinthos, while his mother is Nelle Benson. Around the same time that he was born, his aunt and Nelle's sister, Willow Tait, gave birth to cult leader Shiloh's baby and gave it for adoption to the newly married Lucas Jones and Brad Cooper.

When the adopted baby died due to SID, Brad accepted Nelle's baby to keep up pretenses. However, Nelle was jailed, while Willow wanted her baby. In such a situation, Brad Cooper confessed his actions to Julian Jerome. Meanwhile, Willow became the baby's nanny, presuming it to be hers, while Michael bonded with the baby for unknown reasons.

Soon the secret was revealed, and Brad was jailed as well. Michael wanted to adopt the baby. On one hand, Michael and Willow came together for Wiley, while on the other, Nelle blackmailed Julian to marry her for the same reason. However, the courts gave baby Wiley to Michael and Willow, who later married and had another baby, Amelia.

As such, Wiley is Michael's biological son, but Willow's biological nephew and adoptive son. Recently, Wiley has been at the center of a lot of controversy as Willow moved in with Drew Caine. She got Wiley and Amelia with her.

However, on Friday's episode, dated April 11, 2025, Carly Spencer fought on behalf of Michael and threatened to take her children away from her. She also pointed out how Wiley was not her son, to which Willow protested since she loved Wiley as her own since young.

What is the current situation in Michael's and Willow's lives?

Currently, Michael is away in Germany recovering from the burns he sustained in the blast in his father, Sonny Corinthos's penthouse. Michael and Willow are also fighting a custody battle and a divorce case after Willow's affair with Drew became public.

Wiley's opinion and his wishes are important to his parents, and the little boy, currently played by Viron Weaver, is likely to play a vital role in the future story arcs of Michael and Willow.

While there is no news of Michael's return to town, Willow's fight with Carly and her romantic involvement with Drew will be a significant part of the GH storyline. Stay tuned to General Hospital to catch the unfolding drama involving Willow, Drew, and Carly.

