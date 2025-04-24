"Not a good show today" — Fans call out The Bold and the Beautiful for boring episode and slow pacing

The current storyline of The Bold and the Beautiful borders on gloomy and uncertain since Liam Spencer's diagnosis is out. Liam has an incurable tumor that is likely to kill him. On the other hand, Carter Walton is trying to reach out to Hope Logan in a bid to get back with her. Elsewhere, Eric Forrester seems to root for Brooke, pushing Ridge to rethink his togetherness with Taylor.

While the plots for each character on the soap seem engaging, the arcs are being played out with a lot of repetitive emotions. This drove fans towards social media to express their boredom with the episodes. One viewer, identifying as Mary Bowman, commented:

"Not a good show today"

Mary was replying to a post by Terry Fitzgerald on the soap's Facebook fan page, where Terry opined that the episode was ridiculous.

Many others agreed with Terry and Mary's opinions, calling the episode boring and slow.

Some viewers discussed what made the episodes drag, while others questioned the credibility of the actions of the soap's doctor, Finn.

However, many fans liked the show and chastised the haters.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and advises the reader's discretion.

The Bold and the Beautiful: What current story arc seems dragged?

As fans know, Liam Spencer lost his consciousness and crashed at his father, Bill's, home on Thursday's episode, dated April 3, 2025. Steffy Forrester found him there and took him to the hospital. After being treated for a brain bleed, he regained consciousness but asked Steffy, Finn, Bridget, and his doctor, Grace Cunningham, to keep his condition a secret from everyone else.

Friday's episode, dated April 18, 2025, saw Liam fleeing the hospital to meet his daughter Kelly at Steffy's place. The father-daughter duo had a dance, followed by Liam tucking his daughter to bed. In the meantime, the doctors discussed his condition, which was diagnosed as a mass that was beyond surgery.

As Steffy informed her husband that Liam was in their house, the doctor rushed home. He told his wife about Liam's diagnosis. In the next episode, Finn and his wife broke the news to the patient, leaving him baffled. Wednesday's episode, dated April 23, 2025, found Liam in denial and Steffy crying for him.

The Bold and the Beautiful: What is the likely future story arc for Liam, Steffy, and Hope?

As fans know, Liam shares a daughter with Steffy and one with Hope Logan. While Steffy and her doctor husband know about his medical crisis, Hope is clueless. The latter will likely wonder about the absence of Beth's father and try to connect to him. Whether he opens up to her remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, Liam may request Finn to look for some experimental remedy since he will refuse to accept the inevitable consequence of his ailment. Fans may remember that Finn and Bridget had cured Eric's incurable disease through an experimental treatment. Whether Finn will be successful this time remains to be seen.

Elsewhere, Liam and Steffy will become closer amid this crisis. On the other hand, Hope will refuse to get back with Carter. After learning about Liam's condition, she may want to be close to him as a caretaker. This may lead to another clash between Liam's former spouses.

Also read: The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the next 2 weeks (April 23 to May 2, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Look out for Liam's medical situation and related story arcs on The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS every weekday.

