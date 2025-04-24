The Bold and the Beautiful recap (April 23, 2025): Deacon fights for Hope while Liam’s health takes a dark turn

The episode of the CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful that aired on April 23, 2025, saw that things were tense in Malibu as Liam struggled to accept his serious health news. Even though Steffy told him it was urgent, he didn’t believe it, and hoped modern medicine would save him. Elsewhere, emotions ran high as Hope, Carter, and Deacon dealt with love and betrayal.

At Brooke’s house, Carter showed up, hoping to fix things with Hope, but she still felt hurt and didn’t trust him. Deacon, meanwhile, told Sheila how he had warned Carter to stay away from Hope.

Back at the beach house on The Bold and the Beautiful, Kelly spent time with Finn. Finn confirmed Liam’s condition was serious while Steffy promised to stand by him. Liam tried to stay strong, but when Finn said there was no cure, the truth hit him. Still, Liam refused to give up.

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for the episode aired on Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Liam’s world shatters with a deadly diagnosis

The Bold and the Beautiful episode started with Liam unable to believe when Steffy said he was dying. Steffy explained that Finn had looked at Liam’s brain scans and found an inoperable mass. Liam thought it was a joke or a mistake since he felt fine and couldn’t understand why this was happening. Steffy stressed how serious it was.

Liam tried to convince himself that there must be a treatment with modern medicine, but Steffy’s face showed this was much worse than he thought. When Liam asked Finn directly, Finn’s sad look confirmed the truth that there was no cure. Liam was shaken but tried to hide his fear, saying he wouldn’t accept it.

Kelly's dance

Finn tucked Kelly into bed after her special Daddy-Daughter dance with Liam. Although she missed the main event, their private dance felt even more special. Kelly shared how Liam played her favorite song and danced with her, making it a magical time. Finn smiled and told her those memories would last forever, even when she was older.

Finn’s words reminded Kelly of how lucky she was to have two dads. Her love and innocence touched him, especially when she said Liam would never leave her. The moment was even more emotional, knowing what Liam was going through.

Deacon lashes out, and Hope draws a boundary

Deacon was worried about Hope when Sheila found him at Il Giardino. He admitted he’d gone to Forrester Creations and confronted Carter, even getting physical with him. Deacon wanted to scare Carter away, believing he was wrong for Hope. Sheila warned him that getting involved like this could cause more problems.

Meanwhile, on The Bold and the Beautiful, Carter went to Brooke’s house and tried to make things right with Hope. He told her he missed her and wanted to fix their relationship, but Hope wasn’t interested.

She reminded him how he never asked for her opinion on big decisions, like the takeover. It wasn’t just about business, as she felt ignored. Carter said he still loved her and wanted a future, but Hope said it was too late.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus

About the author Ridhima Raina An aspiring journalist with a keen interest in analysing global security challenges, geopolitics, and the complexities of Kashmir. Ridhima is a postgraduate diploma holder from the Asian College of Journalism with a specialisation in Broadcast Journalism.

Ridhima's academic background has equipped her with the skills to dissect and report on intricate global issues with clarity and precision. Currently, she is writing about US-centric pop culture, where she explores the intersection of entertainment, society, and cultural trends.

Her fascination with pop culture stems from its influence on public perception and its reflection of societal values. Ridhima is eager to evolve as a writer across various dimensions, blending her analytical prowess with engaging storytelling to illuminate both global and cultural narratives. Know More