"She was awesome!" — General Hospital fans praise Amanda Setton's Emmy-worthy performance

The American actress Amanda Setton portrays the character of Brook Lyn Quartermaine on the daytime soap opera General Hospital since 2019. Brook is the daughter of Ned Quartermaone and Lois Cerullo. She is currently married to Det. Chase Harrison, though their relationship is facing a rough patch after she recently uncovered a revelation from the past.

Ad

Recently, in a shocking twist, a jaw-dropping revelation emerged in the latest episodes of General Hospital, which aired on May 22, 2025. It was revealed that Gio is the biological son of Brook Lynn and Dante. This shocking revelation not only surprised viewers but also surprised the characters.

Brook Lynn became pregnant as a teenager, and her mother, Lois, arranged for the baby to be put up for adoption. After the birth of the child, Lois gave the child up, keeping the truth hidden all this time.

Ad

Trending

In the recent episode, Brook delivered an emotionally deep performance after learning about Gio. Fans of the daytime soap opera General Hospital have been voicing their views on the recent performance by Amanda Setton.

A fan named Chris Thueson Lang commented in a recent fan post started by another fan. Chris commented,

"She was awesome!"

Comments by the fan on the post (Image via Facebook/@Cathy Hogg)

Chris commented on a discussion post started by Cathy Hogg on Facebook on May 28, 2025. Cathy wrote,

Ad

"Amanda Setton (Brook Lynn) deserves an Emmy after today's performance!"

The Original Post by the fan (Image via Facebook/ @Cathy Hogg)

Many fans of the daytime soap opera General Hospital shared their thoughts on the discussion post. Several fans agreed with Cathy’s opinion and praised the actress for her performance. They commented,

Ad

Comments by fans on the post (Image via Facebook/@Cathy Hogg)

Apart from appreciating Amada Setton's performance, some fans of the daytime soap opera appreciated Giovanni Mazza, who plays Gio, Brook Lyn's biological son.

Ad

Fans remarked that he is not only a great violinist but an amazing actor as well. They wrote that the on-screen mother-son duo deserved awards for their powerful performance during the revelation scene. They commented,

Comments by fans on the post (Image via Facebook/@Cathy Hogg)

Here's everything to know about Brook Lyn's award-winning performance on the General Hospital

Ad

In the recent episode of General Hospital, which aired on May 27, 2025, Brook Lynn Quartermaine discovered that Gio, the violin prodigy, is her son. Brook Lynn was furious to learn that Lois had known the truth all along and kept it from her.

She got into a heated argument with her mother for hiding the truth about her son. Overwhelmed with emotion, she lashed out at her mother for hiding such a life-changing secret.

Ad

On the other hand, Dante was furious at Brook Lyn for hiding such a big truth from him, and at the same time, he was filled with guilt. He felt guilty as the memory of him yelling at Gio for putting Rocco's life in danger flashed back.

Also Read: General Hospital weekly update (May 19 to 23, 2025): Nina and Carly fight, while Gio reveals the truth about his parents

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episode of General Hospital on the ABC Network and Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kritika Arora Kritika Arora is a Daily Soap Writer at Sportskeeda with 3.5 years of experience in content creation and brand solutions. Her academic foundation in Political Science and Economics from Delhi University, supplemented by online courses in marketing and public relations, has equipped her with a diverse skill set.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Kritika honed her expertise as a Brand Solutions Manager at House of Creators, an influencer marketing agency. She has also crafted heartwarming short stories for couples at The Wedding Matinee, a wedding photography company.



Kritika's passion for television shines through in her reporting. She is dedicated to delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical news by prioritizing trusted sources and staying informed on industry trends.



She admires Gabriel Macht's Harvey Specter for his unwavering confidence and Reese Witherspoon's Elle Woods for her "it girl" energy and entrepreneurial spirit. Apart from writing, Kritika enjoys reading fiction, watching TV shows, kickboxing, and exploring new cafes.



If given a chance, she would love to go back to the early 2000s rom-com era and be a part of a Nicholas Sparks movie. Know More